Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 444





Posts: 3 444 Novak Djokovic barred from Aus « on: January 05, 2022, 05:59:23 PM » Long way to go, even in first class, only to get turned back at the border because you're not vacinated Logged

Squarewheelbike

Online



Posts: 7 217





Posts: 7 217 Re: Novak Djokovic barred from Aus « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:12:02 AM » Are there any decent Aussie players looking for an easier run to the final? Just saying like! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 272





Posts: 4 272 Re: Novak Djokovic barred from Aus « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:23:33 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on January 05, 2022, 05:59:23 PM

Long way to go, even in first class, only to get turned back at the border because you're not vacinated





It might well be the thing of the future when it comes to border control - I wouldn't rule out countries enforcing such a rule further down the line. Whether joe public likes it or not It might well be the thing of the future when it comes to border control - I wouldn't rule out countries enforcing such a rule further down the line. Whether joe public likes it or not Logged