a chance to see Labour's sexy milf, Angela Rayner, on showWill she show her feisty side ( that comes with that red head look )

I'd take her over Sir dull Kier anyday of the week, gives Boris a hard time..... also does definitely look dirty

Is that in a biblical sense itchy, I would fucking sincerely hope so

I'd take her over Sir dull Kier anyday of the week, gives Boris a hard time..... also does definitely look dirty

She speaks with her heart and not her head. A dangerous thing in a politician.

She would be a far better leader

The knee losses here brownie points - unless she was bending to blow us off.