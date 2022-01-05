Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 05, 2022, 05:46:21 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Prime minsters question time & 3pm
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Prime minsters question time & 3pm (Read 75 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 242
Prime minsters question time & 3pm
«
on:
Today
at 03:55:02 PM »
a chance to see Labour's sexy milf, Angela Rayner, on show
Will she show her feisty side ( that comes with that red head look )
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 431
Re: Prime minsters question time & 3pm
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:28:08 PM »
I'd take her over Sir dull Kier anyday of the week, gives Boris a hard time..... also does definitely look dirty
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 7 345
Re: Prime minsters question time & 3pm
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:32:47 PM »
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 569
Re: Prime minsters question time & 3pm
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:43:47 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 05:28:08 PM
I'd take her over Sir dull Kier anyday of the week, gives Boris a hard time..... also does definitely look dirty
Is that in a biblical sense itchy, I would fucking sincerely hope so
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...