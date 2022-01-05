Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 05, 2022
Author Topic: Prime minsters question time & 3pm  (Read 75 times)
headset
Offline Offline

« on: Today at 03:55:02 PM »
a chance to see  Labour's sexy milf, Angela Rayner, on show monkey

Will she show her feisty side ( that comes with that red head look )
Itchy_ring
Online Online

« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:28:08 PM »
I'd take her over Sir dull Kier anyday of the week, gives Boris a hard time..... also does definitely look dirty  :steptoe:
Bernie
Online Online

« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:32:47 PM »
Robbso
Online Online

« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:43:47 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 05:28:08 PM
I'd take her over Sir dull Kier anyday of the week, gives Boris a hard time..... also does definitely look dirty  :steptoe:

Is that in a biblical sense itchy, I would fucking sincerely hope so monkey
