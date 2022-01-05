Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)  (Read 591 times)
Winston
« on: January 05, 2022, 03:27:45 PM »
Sounds like this is getting close

I have absolutely no idea who he is or how good he is

But this would be the second loan signing who plays as a centre forward

headset
« Reply #1 on: January 05, 2022, 03:46:18 PM »
ditto!


it's looking like a done deal - 2 frontmen in loan - it looks like Gibson & Wilder are going for it 2 premiership lads all be it goal dry as things stand

not sure what happens with the current front lads. Unless we have some interest in them.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: January 05, 2022, 03:55:37 PM »
He got bullied when playing against the mackems the other week but supposed to be talented so guess if he's got the desire he'll soon learn how to deal with big lumps looking to kick him
Winston
« Reply #3 on: January 05, 2022, 04:02:39 PM »
Seems strange that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might also be allowed to leave this January

* I forgot my point which is this loan signing sounds like it is likely to happen so he must be down the pecking order
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: January 05, 2022, 05:06:04 PM »
I thought this was a countdown puzzle
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: January 05, 2022, 05:26:39 PM »
Quote from: Winston on January 05, 2022, 04:02:39 PM
Seems strange that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might also be allowed to leave this January

* I forgot my point which is this loan signing sounds like it is likely to happen so he must be down the pecking order

They've got Eddie Nketia who played in that match against the mackems who looks a much more developed player so guess he's next up if they need to put a younger player in
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: January 05, 2022, 05:45:11 PM »
I hope hes a very good striker, he should get at least a goal a game jc
Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: January 05, 2022, 06:34:40 PM »
So do I seeing as Boro are paying him £40 K per week.
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: January 05, 2022, 08:17:45 PM »
Some edit that bill. Worth every penny for at least a goal a game :mido:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #9 on: January 05, 2022, 08:54:40 PM »
In my opinion no player in the Championship is worth that sort of money. Could Gibbo be going for it?

Robbso
« Reply #10 on: January 05, 2022, 09:03:13 PM »
Who said he was paying 40 grand a week, the parent club usually pays most of the players wage in return for them getting game time. You must be ITK
Winston
« Reply #11 on: January 05, 2022, 09:12:31 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on January 05, 2022, 08:54:40 PM
In my opinion no player in the Championship is worth that sort of money. Could Gibbo be going for it?



Think positive, Bill
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: January 05, 2022, 09:13:42 PM »
Quote from: Winston on January 05, 2022, 09:12:31 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on January 05, 2022, 08:54:40 PM
In my opinion no player in the Championship is worth that sort of money. Could Gibbo be going for it?



Stay positive, Bill

  The poor lads desperate for a defeat.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #13 on: January 05, 2022, 10:09:48 PM »
Read something on News Now Boro which claimed that Boro had agreed to pay his wages plus some sort of bonus at the end of the season.
Winston
« Reply #14 on: January 05, 2022, 10:12:41 PM »
Newsnow linked the express newspaper
Bill Buxton
« Reply #15 on: January 05, 2022, 10:25:45 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on January 05, 2022, 09:03:13 PM
Who said he was paying 40 grand a week, the parent club usually pays most of the players wage in return for them getting game time. You must be ITK
Im not sure you are correct. The parent club will want the loan club to pay all or most of the players wages as it makes financial sense.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #16 on: January 05, 2022, 11:32:22 PM »
Say 18 weeks at 40;conkers = £720k, might = promotion = £170 million

Gibson? Got balls? Aye
Bill Buxton
« Reply #17 on: January 06, 2022, 11:56:31 AM »
There is a slight flaw in your argument. Can you spot it?
kippers
« Reply #18 on: January 06, 2022, 01:25:01 PM »
2 questions

Are Arsenal paying £40k a week to their reserve team players?

Is he any good?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #19 on: January 06, 2022, 04:36:24 PM »
Have a look at the Gooners site. They are saying Boro are going to pay all his wages.
Robbso
« Reply #20 on: January 06, 2022, 04:51:32 PM »
And how do random people on a footy forum know
Bill Buxton
« Reply #21 on: January 06, 2022, 05:09:32 PM »
So you think that Arsenal pay the wages of players they let out on loan? Premier League clubs arent noted as charitable institutions. Maybe its a Christmas present.
Robbso
« Reply #22 on: January 06, 2022, 05:16:26 PM »
Clubs pay part of players wages, yes mostly on condition they get game time. So how do you know we are paying 40 grand a week? Ill be fucking amazed. However I will apologise wholeheartedly if I see proof.
Robbso
« Reply #23 on: January 06, 2022, 05:19:57 PM »
depends on the loan agreement. The clubs can either share the players wages or the parent club can pay the wages entirely if it views the loan as a development opportunity for the loanee and doesn't need money, or the loaned club can pay the entire wage if it considers the deal really valuable. Often, this is seen when the club to which the player is being loaned has an option to buy the player at the end of the loan deal.

Merry Christmas  :homer:
Winston
« Reply #24 on: January 06, 2022, 05:26:18 PM »
Bill, what I want to know is do the Arsenal fans think hes any good? 
Bill Buxton
« Reply #25 on: January 06, 2022, 05:31:41 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on January 06, 2022, 05:16:26 PM
Clubs pay part of players wages, yes mostly on condition they get game time. So how do you know we are paying 40 grand a week? Ill be fucking amazed. However I will apologise wholeheartedly if I see proof.

Im only going on what the media is saying but I think Boro will have to pay the lions share of his wages.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #26 on: January 06, 2022, 05:34:49 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on January 06, 2022, 04:51:32 PM
And how do random people on a footy forum know

Degree from the University of Facebook, idiot
Robbso
« Reply #27 on: January 06, 2022, 05:35:40 PM »
The media wont know, the footy forums wont know and the likes of you and me dont know. Only the clubs involved will know.
Anyway where is my Xmas pressie :bc:
Robbso
« Reply #28 on: January 06, 2022, 05:36:19 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on January 06, 2022, 05:34:49 PM
Quote from: Robbso on January 06, 2022, 04:51:32 PM
And how do random people on a footy forum know

Degree from the University of Facebook, idiot

Thats all bill had to say
Winston
« Reply #29 on: January 06, 2022, 05:59:35 PM »
The Express reported Boro are paying his 40k wages

So fans from Arsenal are going off press reports

The crazy bit is hes only got 2 appearances for Arsenal and is ok 40k a week.  :pd:
Robbso
« Reply #30 on: January 06, 2022, 06:02:08 PM »
They agree wages when he signs I would imagine, someone must have valued him as such.
Winston
« Reply #31 on: January 06, 2022, 06:03:25 PM »
Should sign next week
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #32 on: January 06, 2022, 06:03:57 PM »
Oddly enough no-one's ever valued *me* at that level.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #33 on: January 06, 2022, 06:04:15 PM »
Hes probably not very good. Remember Alex Nimly from City. He was absolute shite. I bet we paid his wages also.
Robbso
« Reply #34 on: January 06, 2022, 06:07:47 PM »
 :meltdown:

Relentless, your lot must be having a really shit season.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #35 on: January 06, 2022, 06:11:18 PM »
Your lot?  What are you on about? You need to stop the distraction tactics.
Robbso
« Reply #36 on: January 06, 2022, 06:16:33 PM »
What distraction? Give me proof and Ill apologise and not arsenal fans quoting the Express who will probably be speculating.
You do nothing but slag Boro and Gibson even the area. You gloat when we lose and have done repeatedly over the years. Youre no more a Boro fan than Alan Shearer(the average striker is) :lenin:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #37 on: January 06, 2022, 06:25:13 PM »
Dear me you do seem a little worked up. Try some deep breaths.
Robbso
« Reply #38 on: January 06, 2022, 06:49:32 PM »
Worked up

Proving youre full of shit doesnt even require any effort.
Minge
« Reply #39 on: January 06, 2022, 06:53:11 PM »
Arsenal are known for being tight with wages, Id be highly surprised if a reserve kid is in £40k a week
Winston
« Reply #40 on: Today at 07:11:19 PM »
Officially signed on loan for the rest of the season:

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11680/12513564/arsenal-transfers-middlesbrough-agree-loan-deal-for-folarin-balogun-until-end-of-season

Championship side Middlesbrough, who will pay a portion of his wages.  :mido:
Robbso
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:04:25 PM »
That sounds more realistic  :mido:
