Winston
Posts: 647 Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « on: January 05, 2022, 03:27:45 PM » Sounds like this is getting close



I have absolutely no idea who he is or how good he is



But this would be the second loan signing who plays as a centre forward



headset
Posts: 4 352 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #1 on: January 05, 2022, 03:46:18 PM » ditto!





it's looking like a done deal - 2 frontmen in loan - it looks like Gibson & Wilder are going for it 2 premiership lads all be it goal dry as things stand



not sure what happens with the current front lads. Unless we have some interest in them.

Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 481 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #2 on: January 05, 2022, 03:55:37 PM » He got bullied when playing against the mackems the other week but supposed to be talented so guess if he's got the desire he'll soon learn how to deal with big lumps looking to kick him

Posts: 647 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #3 on: January 05, 2022, 04:02:39 PM » Seems strange that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might also be allowed to leave this January



* I forgot my point which is this loan signing sounds like it is likely to happen so he must be down the pecking order « Last Edit: January 05, 2022, 04:07:05 PM by Winston »

Posts: 3 481 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #5 on: January 05, 2022, 05:26:39 PM » Quote from: Winston on January 05, 2022, 04:02:39 PM Seems strange that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might also be allowed to leave this January



* I forgot my point which is this loan signing sounds like it is likely to happen so he must be down the pecking order



They've got Eddie Nketia who played in that match against the mackems who looks a much more developed player so guess he's next up if they need to put a younger player in

Robbso
Posts: 15 623 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #6 on: January 05, 2022, 05:45:11 PM » I hope hes a very good striker, he should get at least a goal a game

Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 290 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #9 on: January 05, 2022, 08:54:40 PM » In my opinion no player in the Championship is worth that sort of money. Could Gibbo be going for it?



Robbso
Posts: 15 623 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #10 on: January 05, 2022, 09:03:13 PM » Who said he was paying 40 grand a week, the parent club usually pays most of the players wage in return for them getting game time. You must be ITK

Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 290 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #13 on: January 05, 2022, 10:09:48 PM » Read something on News Now Boro which claimed that Boro had agreed to pay his wages plus some sort of bonus at the end of the season.

Posts: 2 941 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #18 on: January 06, 2022, 01:25:01 PM » 2 questions



Are Arsenal paying £40k a week to their reserve team players?



Is he any good?

Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 290 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #21 on: January 06, 2022, 05:09:32 PM » So you think that Arsenal pay the wages of players they let out on loan? Premier League clubs arent noted as charitable institutions. Maybe its a Christmas present.

Robbso
Posts: 15 623 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #22 on: January 06, 2022, 05:16:26 PM » Clubs pay part of players wages, yes mostly on condition they get game time. So how do you know we are paying 40 grand a week? Ill be fucking amazed. However I will apologise wholeheartedly if I see proof.

Posts: 15 623 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #23 on: January 06, 2022, 05:19:57 PM »



depends on the loan agreement. The clubs can either share the players wages or the parent club can pay the wages entirely if it views the loan as a development opportunity for the loanee and doesn't need money, or the loaned club can pay the entire wage if it considers the deal really valuable. Often, this is seen when the club to which the player is being loaned has an option to buy the player at the end of the loan deal.
Merry Christmas

Posts: 5 290 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #25 on: January 06, 2022, 05:31:41 PM » Quote from: Robbso on January 06, 2022, 05:16:26 PM Clubs pay part of players wages, yes mostly on condition they get game time. So how do you know we are paying 40 grand a week? Ill be fucking amazed. However I will apologise wholeheartedly if I see proof.



Im only going on what the media is saying but I think Boro will have to pay the lions share of his wages.

Posts: 15 623 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #27 on: January 06, 2022, 05:35:40 PM »

The media wont know, the footy forums wont know and the likes of you and me dont know. Only the clubs involved will know.
Anyway where is my Xmas pressie

Posts: 647 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #29 on: January 06, 2022, 05:59:35 PM »



So fans from Arsenal are going off press reports



The crazy bit is hes only got 2 appearances for Arsenal and is ok 40k a week.



The Express reported Boro are paying his 40k wages
So fans from Arsenal are going off press reports
The crazy bit is hes only got 2 appearances for Arsenal and is ok 40k a week.

Robbso
Posts: 15 623 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #30 on: January 06, 2022, 06:02:08 PM » They agree wages when he signs I would imagine, someone must have valued him as such.

Posts: 15 623 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #34 on: January 06, 2022, 06:07:47 PM »



Relentless, your lot must be having a really shit season. Relentless, your lot must be having a really shit season. Logged

Posts: 15 623 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #36 on: January 06, 2022, 06:16:33 PM »

What distraction? Give me proof and Ill apologise and not arsenal fans quoting the Express who will probably be speculating.
You do nothing but slag Boro and Gibson even the area. You gloat when we lose and have done repeatedly over the years. Youre no more a Boro fan than Alan Shearer(the average striker is)

Posts: 15 623 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #38 on: January 06, 2022, 06:49:32 PM »



Proving youre full of shit doesnt even require any effort.

Minge
Posts: 10 803 Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #39 on: January 06, 2022, 06:53:11 PM » Arsenal are known for being tight with wages, Id be highly surprised if a reserve kid is in £40k a week