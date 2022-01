Winston

Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « on: Yesterday at 03:27:45 PM » Sounds like this is getting close



I have absolutely no idea who he is or how good he is



But this would be the second loan signing who plays as a centre forward



Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:46:18 PM » ditto!





it's looking like a done deal - 2 frontmen in loan - it looks like Gibson & Wilder are going for it 2 premiership lads all be it goal dry as things stand



not sure what happens with the current front lads. Unless we have some interest in them.

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:55:37 PM » He got bullied when playing against the mackems the other week but supposed to be talented so guess if he's got the desire he'll soon learn how to deal with big lumps looking to kick him

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:02:39 PM » Seems strange that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might also be allowed to leave this January



* I forgot my point which is this loan signing sounds like it is likely to happen so he must be down the pecking order « Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:07:05 PM by Winston »

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:26:39 PM » Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 04:02:39 PM Seems strange that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might also be allowed to leave this January



* I forgot my point which is this loan signing sounds like it is likely to happen so he must be down the pecking order



They've got Eddie Nketia who played in that match against the mackems who looks a much more developed player so guess he's next up if they need to put a younger player in They've got Eddie Nketia who played in that match against the mackems who looks a much more developed player so guess he's next up if they need to put a younger player in

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:45:11 PM » I hope heís a very good striker, he should get at least a goal a game

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:34:40 PM » So do I seeing as Boro are paying him £40 K per week. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:57:48 PM by Bill Buxton »

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:17:45 PM » Some edit that bill. Worth every penny for at least a goal a game

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:54:40 PM » In my opinion no player in the Championship is worth that sort of money. Could Gibbo be going for it?



Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:03:13 PM » Who said he was paying 40 grand a week, the parent club usually pays most of the players wage in return for them getting game time. You must be ITK

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:09:48 PM » Read something on News Now Boro which claimed that Boro had agreed to pay his wages plus some sort of bonus at the end of the season.

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #18 on: Today at 01:25:01 PM » 2 questions



Are Arsenal paying £40k a week to their reserve team players?



Is he any good? Logged

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #21 on: Today at 05:09:32 PM » So you think that Arsenal pay the wages of players they let out on loan? Premier League clubs arenít noted as charitable institutions. Maybe itís a Christmas present.

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #22 on: Today at 05:16:26 PM » Clubs pay part of players wages, yes mostly on condition they get game time. So how do you know we are paying 40 grand a week? Iíll be fucking amazed. However I will apologise wholeheartedly if I see proof.

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #23 on: Today at 05:19:57 PM »



Merry Christmas depends on the loan agreement. The clubs can either share the players wages or the parent club can pay the wages entirely if it views the loan as a development opportunity for the loanee and doesn't need money, or the loaned club can pay the entire wage if it considers the deal really valuable. Often, this is seen when the club to which the player is being loaned has an option to buy the player at the end of the loan deal.Merry Christmas

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #25 on: Today at 05:31:41 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:16:26 PM Clubs pay part of players wages, yes mostly on condition they get game time. So how do you know we are paying 40 grand a week? Iíll be fucking amazed. However I will apologise wholeheartedly if I see proof.



Iím only going on what the media is saying but I think Boro will have to pay the lionís share of his wages.

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #27 on: Today at 05:35:40 PM »

Anyway where is my Xmas pressie The media wonít know, the footy forums wonít know and the likes of you and me donít know. Only the clubs involved will know.Anyway where is my Xmas pressie

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #29 on: Today at 05:59:35 PM »



So fans from Arsenal are going off press reports



The crazy bit is heís only got 2 appearances for Arsenal and is ok 40k a week.



The Express reported Boro are paying his 40k wagesSo fans from Arsenal are going off press reportsThe crazy bit is heís only got 2 appearances for Arsenal and is ok 40k a week.

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #30 on: Today at 06:02:08 PM » They agree wages when he signs I would imagine, someone must have valued him as such.

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #33 on: Today at 06:04:15 PM » Heís probably not very good. Remember Alex Nimly from City. He was absolute shite. I bet we paid his wages also.

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #34 on: Today at 06:07:47 PM »



Relentless, your lot must be having a really shit season.