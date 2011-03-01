Welcome,
Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
Topic: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
Winston
Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:27:45 PM
Sounds like this is getting close
I have absolutely no idea who he is or how good he is
But this would be the second loan signing who plays as a centre forward
headset
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:46:18 PM
ditto!
it's looking like a done deal - 2 frontmen in loan - it looks like Gibson & Wilder are going for it 2 premiership lads all be it goal dry as things stand
not sure what happens with the current front lads. Unless we have some interest in them.
Itchy_ring
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:55:37 PM
He got bullied when playing against the mackems the other week but supposed to be talented so guess if he's got the desire he'll soon learn how to deal with big lumps looking to kick him
Winston
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:02:39 PM
Seems strange that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might also be allowed to leave this January
* I forgot my point which is this loan signing sounds like it is likely to happen so he must be down the pecking order
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 04:07:05 PM by Winston
»
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:06:04 PM
I thought this was a countdown puzzle
Itchy_ring
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:26:39 PM
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 04:02:39 PM
Seems strange that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might also be allowed to leave this January
* I forgot my point which is this loan signing sounds like it is likely to happen so he must be down the pecking order
They've got Eddie Nketia who played in that match against the mackems who looks a much more developed player so guess he's next up if they need to put a younger player in
Robbso
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:45:11 PM
I hope hes a very good striker, he should get at least a goal a game
Bill Buxton
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 06:34:40 PM
So do I seeing as Boro are paying him £40 K per week.
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 07:57:48 PM by Bill Buxton
»
Robbso
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 08:17:45 PM
Some edit that bill. Worth every penny for at least a goal a game
Bill Buxton
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 08:54:40 PM
In my opinion no player in the Championship is worth that sort of money. Could Gibbo be going for it?
Robbso
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:03:13 PM
Who said he was paying 40 grand a week, the parent club usually pays most of the players wage in return for them getting game time. You must be ITK
Winston
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:12:31 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 08:54:40 PM
In my opinion no player in the Championship is worth that sort of money. Could Gibbo be going for it?
Think positive, Bill
Robbso
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:13:42 PM
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 09:12:31 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 08:54:40 PM
In my opinion no player in the Championship is worth that sort of money. Could Gibbo be going for it?
Stay positive, Bill
The poor lads desperate for a defeat.
Bill Buxton
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 10:09:48 PM
Read something on News Now Boro which claimed that Boro had agreed to pay his wages plus some sort of bonus at the end of the season.
Winston
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:41 PM
Newsnow linked the express newspaper
Bill Buxton
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 10:25:45 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 09:03:13 PM
Who said he was paying 40 grand a week, the parent club usually pays most of the players wage in return for them getting game time. You must be ITK
Im not sure you are correct. The parent club will want the loan club to pay all or most of the players wages as it makes financial sense.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 11:32:22 PM
Say 18 weeks at 40;conkers = £720k, might = promotion = £170 million
Gibson? Got balls? Aye
Bill Buxton
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 11:56:31 AM
There is a slight flaw in your argument. Can you spot it?
kippers
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 01:25:01 PM
2 questions
Are Arsenal paying £40k a week to their reserve team players?
Is he any good?
Bill Buxton
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 04:36:24 PM
Have a look at the Gooners site. They are saying Boro are going to pay all his wages.
Robbso
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 04:51:32 PM
And how do random people on a footy forum know
Bill Buxton
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 05:09:32 PM
So you think that Arsenal pay the wages of players they let out on loan? Premier League clubs arent noted as charitable institutions. Maybe its a Christmas present.
Robbso
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 05:16:26 PM
Clubs pay part of players wages, yes mostly on condition they get game time. So how do you know we are paying 40 grand a week? Ill be fucking amazed. However I will apologise wholeheartedly if I see proof.
Robbso
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 05:19:57 PM
depends on the loan agreement. The clubs can either share the players wages or the parent club can pay the wages entirely if it views the loan as a development opportunity for the loanee and doesn't need money, or the loaned club can pay the entire wage if it considers the deal really valuable. Often, this is seen when the club to which the player is being loaned has an option to buy the player at the end of the loan deal.
Merry Christmas
Winston
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 05:26:18 PM
Bill, what I want to know is do the Arsenal fans think hes any good?
Bill Buxton
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 05:31:41 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 05:16:26 PM
Clubs pay part of players wages, yes mostly on condition they get game time. So how do you know we are paying 40 grand a week? Ill be fucking amazed. However I will apologise wholeheartedly if I see proof.
Im only going on what the media is saying but I think Boro will have to pay the lions share of his wages.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 05:34:49 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 04:51:32 PM
And how do random people on a footy forum know
Degree from the University of Facebook, idiot
Logged
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 05:35:40 PM
The media wont know, the footy forums wont know and the likes of you and me dont know. Only the clubs involved will know.
Anyway where is my Xmas pressie
Robbso
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 05:36:19 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 05:34:49 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 04:51:32 PM
And how do random people on a footy forum know
Degree from the University of Facebook, idiot
Thats all bill had to say
Winston
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 05:59:35 PM
The Express reported Boro are paying his 40k wages
So fans from Arsenal are going off press reports
The crazy bit is hes only got 2 appearances for Arsenal and is ok 40k a week.
Robbso
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 06:02:08 PM
They agree wages when he signs I would imagine, someone must have valued him as such.
Winston
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 06:03:25 PM
Should sign next week
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 06:03:57 PM
Oddly enough no-one's ever valued *me* at that level.
Bill Buxton
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 06:04:15 PM
Hes probably not very good. Remember Alex Nimly from City. He was absolute shite. I bet we paid his wages also.
Robbso
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 06:07:47 PM
Relentless, your lot must be having a really shit season.
Bill Buxton
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
at 06:11:18 PM
Your lot? What are you on about? You need to stop the distraction tactics.
Robbso
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #36 on:
Today
at 06:16:33 PM
What distraction? Give me proof and Ill apologise and not arsenal fans quoting the Express who will probably be speculating.
You do nothing but slag Boro and Gibson even the area. You gloat when we lose and have done repeatedly over the years. Youre no more a Boro fan than Alan Shearer(the average striker is)
Bill Buxton
Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour)
«
Reply #37 on:
Today
at 06:25:13 PM
Dear me you do seem a little worked up. Try some deep breaths.
