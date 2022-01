Winston

Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « on: Today at 03:27:45 PM » Sounds like this is getting close



I have absolutely no idea who he is or how good he is



But this would be the second loan signing who plays as a centre forward



headset

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:46:18 PM » ditto!





it's looking like a done deal - 2 frontmen in loan - it looks like Gibson & Wilder are going for it 2 premiership lads all be it goal dry as things stand



not sure what happens with the current front lads. Unless we have some interest in them.

Itchy_ring

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:55:37 PM » He got bullied when playing against the mackems the other week but supposed to be talented so guess if he's got the desire he'll soon learn how to deal with big lumps looking to kick him

Winston

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:02:39 PM » Seems strange that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might also be allowed to leave this January



* I forgot my point which is this loan signing sounds like it is likely to happen so he must be down the pecking order « Last Edit: Today at 04:07:05 PM by Winston »

Itchy_ring

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:26:39 PM » Quote from: Winston on Today at 04:02:39 PM Seems strange that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might also be allowed to leave this January



* I forgot my point which is this loan signing sounds like it is likely to happen so he must be down the pecking order



They've got Eddie Nketia who played in that match against the mackems who looks a much more developed player so guess he's next up if they need to put a younger player in

Robbso

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:45:11 PM » I hope heís a very good striker, he should get at least a goal a game

Bill Buxton

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:34:40 PM » So do I seeing as Boro are paying him £40 K per week. « Last Edit: Today at 07:57:48 PM by Bill Buxton »

Robbso

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:17:45 PM » Some edit that bill. Worth every penny for at least a goal a game

Bill Buxton

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:54:40 PM » In my opinion no player in the Championship is worth that sort of money. Could Gibbo be going for it?



Robbso

Re: Folarin Balogun (transfer rumour) « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:03:13 PM » Who said he was paying 40 grand a week, the parent club usually pays most of the players wage in return for them getting game time. You must be ITK