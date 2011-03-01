Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 06, 2022, 02:03:00 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home  (Read 201 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 242


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:35:20 AM »
Now I'm all for peaceful & right place protests ect

But home addresses are off the cards no matter who you are or work for in society


That's why that twat Piers Corbyn should now be in jail for inciting stuff like this the other week


Freaks like the fucker in the article might one day take things too far.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10368899/Man-charged-reports-anti-vaccine-protest-outside-Sajid-Javid-s-home.html?ito=push-notification
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 575


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:20:10 PM »
The government and going to start going door to door of those unvaccinated so whats the difference? :lenin:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 282



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:45:34 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 12:20:10 PM
The government and going to start going door to door of those unvaccinated so whats the difference? :lenin:

Fucking excellent plan  :bc:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 730


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:09:46 PM »
I blame Thatcher
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 282



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:11:19 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 01:09:46 PM
I blame Thatcher

FINALLY!!!  :bc:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 577


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:20:26 PM »
Eventually  :mido:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 282



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:32:25 PM »
Macron 

Funny as. Bringing in rules against the unvaccinated to  piss them off

We all must agree with him, obviously

Finally some sense.
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 575


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:02:02 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 02:32:25 PM
Macron 

Funny as. Bringing in rules against the unvaccinated to  piss them off

We all must agree with him, obviously

Finally some sense.

If you seriously think this is acceptable Ive not a clue who you really are
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 282



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:02:44 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 07:02:02 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 02:32:25 PM
Macron 

Funny as. Bringing in rules against the unvaccinated to  piss them off

We all must agree with him, obviously

Finally some sense.

If you seriously think this is acceptable Ive not a clue who you really are

Took yer fucking time  :alf:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 215


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:05:14 AM »
Are they sure he still lives there?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 