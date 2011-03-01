Welcome,
January 06, 2022, 02:03:00 AM
Author
Topic: Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home (Read 201 times)
headset
Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home
Yesterday
at 09:35:20 AM »
Now I'm all for peaceful & right place protests ect
But home addresses are off the cards no matter who you are or work for in society
That's why that twat Piers Corbyn should now be in jail for inciting stuff like this the other week
Freaks like the fucker in the article might one day take things too far.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10368899/Man-charged-reports-anti-vaccine-protest-outside-Sajid-Javid-s-home.html?ito=push-notification
Snoozy
Re: Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home
Yesterday
at 12:20:10 PM »
The government and going to start going door to door of those unvaccinated so whats the difference?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home
Yesterday
at 12:45:34 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on
Yesterday
at 12:20:10 PM
The government and going to start going door to door of those unvaccinated so whats the difference?
Fucking excellent plan
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home
Yesterday
at 01:09:46 PM »
I blame Thatcher
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home
Yesterday
at 01:11:19 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 01:09:46 PM
I blame Thatcher
FINALLY!!!
Robbso
Re: Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home
Yesterday
at 01:20:26 PM »
Eventually
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home
Yesterday
at 02:32:25 PM »
Macron
Funny as. Bringing in rules against the unvaccinated to piss them off
We all must agree with him, obviously
Finally some sense.
Snoozy
Re: Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home
Yesterday
at 07:02:02 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 02:32:25 PM
Macron
Funny as. Bringing in rules against the unvaccinated to piss them off
We all must agree with him, obviously
Finally some sense.
If you seriously think this is acceptable Ive not a clue who you really are
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home
Yesterday
at 07:02:44 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on
Yesterday
at 07:02:02 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 02:32:25 PM
Macron
Funny as. Bringing in rules against the unvaccinated to piss them off
We all must agree with him, obviously
Finally some sense.
If you seriously think this is acceptable Ive not a clue who you really are
Took yer fucking time
Squarewheelbike
Re: Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home
Today
at 01:05:14 AM »
Are they sure he still lives there?
Loading...