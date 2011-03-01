Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home  (Read 101 times)
headset
« on: Today at 09:35:20 AM »
Now I'm all for peaceful & right place protests ect

But home addresses are off the cards no matter who you are or work for in society


That's why that twat Piers Corbyn should now be in jail for inciting stuff like this the other week


Freaks like the fucker in the article might one day take things too far.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10368899/Man-charged-reports-anti-vaccine-protest-outside-Sajid-Javid-s-home.html?ito=push-notification
Snoozy
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:20:10 PM »
The government and going to start going door to door of those unvaccinated so whats the difference? :lenin:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:45:34 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 12:20:10 PM
The government and going to start going door to door of those unvaccinated so whats the difference? :lenin:

Fucking excellent plan  :bc:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:09:46 PM »
I blame Thatcher
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:11:19 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 01:09:46 PM
I blame Thatcher

FINALLY!!!  :bc:
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:20:26 PM »
Eventually  :mido:
