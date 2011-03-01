Welcome,
January 05, 2022, 02:14:51 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home
Author
Topic: Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home
headset
Posts: 4 237
Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home
Today
at 09:35:20 AM
Now I'm all for peaceful & right place protests ect
But home addresses are off the cards no matter who you are or work for in society
That's why that twat Piers Corbyn should now be in jail for inciting stuff like this the other week
Freaks like the fucker in the article might one day take things too far.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10368899/Man-charged-reports-anti-vaccine-protest-outside-Sajid-Javid-s-home.html?ito=push-notification
Snoozy
Posts: 574
Re: Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home
Today
at 12:20:10 PM
The government and going to start going door to door of those unvaccinated so whats the difference?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 274
Re: Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home
Today
at 12:45:34 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on
Today
at 12:20:10 PM
The government and going to start going door to door of those unvaccinated so whats the difference?
Fucking excellent plan
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 730
Re: Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home
Today
at 01:09:46 PM
I blame Thatcher
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 274
Re: Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home
Today
at 01:11:19 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 01:09:46 PM
I blame Thatcher
FINALLY!!!
Robbso
Posts: 15 565
Re: Anti Vaxxers target Savid Javid - Home
Today
at 01:20:26 PM
Eventually
