Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 05, 2022, 10:18:44 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Neil Taylor of Boro  (Read 30 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 235


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:19:12 AM »
on the radar of a few clubs - to be fair to the lad he done well when in the shirt.




If Boro can meet his demands I would keep him on but would not go too big on him in terms of the length of the contract. You always need experience, but we should shop in the under 30 years of age market for most players.



he should get a contract from us or another once this short one runs out after recent showings


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17205096/neil-taylor-middlesbrough-january-transfer-interest/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 