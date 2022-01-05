headset

Ralf Rangnick under pressure at Man Utd



The problem is to many big egos and i think Ronaldo arriving just added to it.





They need to strip things out but the fans want instant success.



Jose Mourinho for all him getting the sack at Man U & Spurs does highlight the issues at clubs but the player power or his straight-talking gets him dismissed from the powers to be.



He has called many players out and is right then and now but gets accused of throwing players under the bus by pundits and the media.



Jose will quietly be chuckling at the problems at Spurs and Man Utd after they sacked him





