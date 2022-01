The first lot landed in 2022 via the border forceThey didn't wish us a happy new year, but did tell us they love us

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 235





Posts: 4 235 Re: UK we love you !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:57:12 AM »



obviously, i was aware via the media that some do tell pork pies on arrival







I just didn't think it was that big a problem people lying about their age.







Anything that helps weed out the fakes over those that need help gets my vote.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10369525/Adults-posing-child-asylum-seekers-face-X-ray-age-checks-new-crackdown-Priti-Patel.html









We love the UK ... well get under Priti Patels x/ray machine thenobviously, i was aware via the media that some do tell pork pies on arrivalI just didn't think it was that big a problem people lying about their age.Anything that helps weed out the fakes over those that need help gets my vote. Logged