headset

Offline



Posts: 4 218





Posts: 4 218 Quarantine { Omicron } rules crippling « on: Yesterday at 05:05:31 PM »



Let's hope Boris & Co reduce the isolation time'



Shops struggling to open due to staff isolation periods.. which in turn will see panic buying again.



And the bins are not getting emptied in some parts of the country.



I ain't a medic or a scientist but is it not time to do away with testing if things are not that bad in terms of people dying.



Let's face it some of the snowflakes out there will look to use any excuse to avoid work or get back in the cupboards and hide away from a cold.



If your jabbed get on with it - if you are not jabbed get on with it or lock yourself away.



3 jabs and the country is still not running properly...FFS



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10366995/Back-work-chaos-looms-million-people-Covid-isolation.htm

the country and economy all in the name of a 'common cold'Let's hope Boris & Co reduce the isolation time'Shops struggling to open due to staff isolation periods.. which in turn will see panic buying again.And the bins are not getting emptied in some parts of the country.I ain't a medic or a scientist but is it not time to do away with testing if things are not that bad in terms of people dying.Let's face it some of the snowflakes out there will look to use any excuse to avoid work or get back in the cupboards and hide away from a cold.If your jabbed get on with it - if you are not jabbed get on with it or lock yourself away.3 jabs and the country is still not running properly...FFS Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 344





Posts: 7 344 Re: Quarantine { Omicron } rules crippling « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:08:59 PM » Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:05:31 PM



Let's face it some of the snowflakes out there will look to use any excuse to avoid work or get back in the cupboards and hide away from a cold.







Of course they will, especially the public sector. Skivers charter.



Somebody suggested as much on Bore me and Westy was onto them straight away accusing them of having a dig at NHS workers. Silly cunt. Of course they will, especially the public sector. Skivers charter.Somebody suggested as much on Bore me and Westy was onto them straight away accusing them of having a dig at NHS workers. Silly cunt. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 257





Posts: 5 257 Re: Quarantine { Omicron } rules crippling « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:14:19 PM » No symptoms no testing. If symptoms but not really feeling, ill then go to work. No masks for school children under any circumstances. Teachers Unions start to thinking about the educational needs of children rather than the narrow interests of their members. NHS workers et al get back to work. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 218





Posts: 4 218 Re: Quarantine { Omicron } rules crippling « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:24:25 PM » Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 05:12:14 PM



Are you sure youre not Boris advisor?

So the plan is dont have a plan?Are you sure youre not Boris advisor?





I would do away with the testing and all this isolation shit for starters



for the recored im as much Boris advisers as you are kens



I would do away with the testing and all this isolation shit for startersfor the recored im as much Boris advisers as you are kens Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 218





Posts: 4 218 Re: Quarantine { Omicron } rules crippling « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:29:04 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 05:08:59 PM Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:05:31 PM



Let's face it some of the snowflakes out there will look to use any excuse to avoid work or get back in the cupboards and hide away from a cold.







Of course they will, especially the public sector. Skivers charter.



Somebody suggested as much on Bore me and Westy was onto them straight away accusing them of having a dig at NHS workers. Silly cunt.

Of course they will, especially the public sector. Skivers charter.Somebody suggested as much on Bore me and Westy was onto them straight away accusing them of having a dig at NHS workers. Silly cunt.

I have a lot of time for the NHS & its workers, but they need to start and 'man up' a touch.



Alot of the public sector are skivers/work shy fuckers - not all but a good % are I have a lot of time for the NHS & its workers, but they need to start and 'man up' a touch.Alot of the public sector are skivers/work shy fuckers - not all but a good % are Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 257





Posts: 5 257 Re: Quarantine { Omicron } rules crippling « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:32:22 PM » Have to agree with Headset. Public Sector is heavily unionized by lefty bigots. I worked in the Public Sector and there is a culture of job entitlement that is beyond belief. I am of the belief that the PS is over staffed by at least 30%. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 272







Posts: 17 272 Re: Quarantine { Omicron } rules crippling « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:34:48 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:14:19 PM No symptoms no testing. If symptoms but not really feeling, ill then go to work. No masks for school children under any circumstances. Teachers Unions start to thinking about the educational needs of children rather than the narrow interests of their members. NHS workers et al get back to work.



The narrow interests of one of their members is my daughter, with severe asthma, shielding early doors, works 12 a day + weekends as HOD with 18 staff plus her own teaching. Lazy bitch The narrow interests of one of their members is my daughter, with severe asthma, shielding early doors, works 12 a day + weekends as HOD with 18 staff plus her own teaching. Lazy bitch Logged