January 05, 2022
Topic: Quarantine { Omicron } rules crippling
« on: Yesterday at 05:05:31 PM »
the country and economy all in the name of a 'common cold'

Let's hope Boris & Co reduce the isolation time'

Shops struggling to open due to staff isolation periods.. which in turn will see panic buying again.

And the bins are not getting emptied in some parts of the country.

I ain't a medic or a scientist but is it not time to do away with testing if things are not that bad in terms of people dying.

Let's face it some of the snowflakes out there will look to use any excuse to avoid work or get back in the cupboards and hide away from a cold.

If your jabbed get on with it - if you are not jabbed get on with it or lock yourself away.

3 jabs and the country is still not running properly...FFS

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10366995/Back-work-chaos-looms-million-people-Covid-isolation.htm
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:08:59 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:05:31 PM


Let's face it some of the snowflakes out there will look to use any excuse to avoid work or get back in the cupboards and hide away from a cold.



Of course they will, especially the public sector. Skivers charter.

Somebody suggested as much on Bore me and Westy was onto them straight away accusing them of having a dig at NHS workers. Silly cunt.  :nige:
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:09:16 PM »
Snowflake, baby. No problems here and 20% staff are off with it (1 out of 5 )
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:12:01 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 05:08:59 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:05:31 PM


Let's face it some of the snowflakes out there will look to use any excuse to avoid work or get back in the cupboards and hide away from a cold.



Of course they will, especially the public sector. Skivers charter.

Somebody suggested as much on Bore me and Westy was onto them straight away accusing them of having a dig at NHS workers. Silly cunt.  :nige:

I know for absolute certain that an NHS worker has been advised to go back on day 5 even if still testing positive. Fuck that.
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:12:14 PM »
So the plan is dont have a plan?

Are you sure youre not Boris advisor?  mcl
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:14:19 PM »
No symptoms no testing. If symptoms but not really feeling, ill then go to work. No masks for school children under any circumstances. Teachers Unions start to thinking about the educational needs of children rather than the narrow interests of their members. NHS workers et al get back to work.
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:24:25 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 05:12:14 PM
So the plan is dont have a plan?

Are you sure youre not Boris advisor?  mcl



I would do away with the testing and all this isolation shit for starters

for the recored im as much Boris advisers as you are kens mcl
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:29:04 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 05:08:59 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:05:31 PM


Let's face it some of the snowflakes out there will look to use any excuse to avoid work or get back in the cupboards and hide away from a cold.



Of course they will, especially the public sector. Skivers charter.

Somebody suggested as much on Bore me and Westy was onto them straight away accusing them of having a dig at NHS workers. Silly cunt.  :nige:

I have a lot of time for the NHS & its workers, but they need to start and 'man up' a touch.

Alot of the public sector are skivers/work shy fuckers - not all but a good % are
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:29:13 PM »
Isnt it strange that the Public Sector seems to be hardest hit.
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:32:22 PM »
Have to agree with Headset. Public Sector is heavily unionized by lefty bigots. I worked in the Public Sector and there is a culture of job entitlement that is beyond belief. I am of the belief that the PS is over staffed by at least 30%.
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:34:48 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:14:19 PM
No symptoms no testing. If symptoms but not really feeling, ill then go to work. No masks for school children under any circumstances. Teachers Unions start to thinking about the educational needs of children rather than the narrow interests of their members. NHS workers et al get back to work.

The narrow interests of one of their members is my daughter, with severe asthma, shielding early doors, works 12 a day + weekends as HOD with 18 staff plus her own teaching. Lazy bitch 
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:36:17 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:32:22 PM
Have to agree with Headset. Public Sector is heavily unionized by lefty bigots. I worked in the Public Sector and there is a culture of job entitlement that is beyond belief. I am of the belief that the PS is over staffed by at least 30%.

The massive reference point here is the NHS. What is your 'belief' on the over-staffing there?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:38:07 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:34:48 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:14:19 PM
No symptoms no testing. If symptoms but not really feeling, ill then go to work. No masks for school children under any circumstances. Teachers Unions start to thinking about the educational needs of children rather than the narrow interests of their members. NHS workers et al get back to work.

The narrow interests of one of their members is my daughter, with severe asthma, shielding early doors, works 12 a day + weekends as HOD with 18 staff plus her own teaching. Lazy bitch 

Yeah,yeah,yeah.
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:39:39 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:36:17 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:32:22 PM
Have to agree with Headset. Public Sector is heavily unionized by lefty bigots. I worked in the Public Sector and there is a culture of job entitlement that is beyond belief. I am of the belief that the PS is over staffed by at least 30%.

The massive reference point here is the NHS. What is your 'belief' on the over-staffing there?

It  employs 1.4 million FFS doesnt that sound a bit like overstuffing to you? It does to me.
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:39:55 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:38:07 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:34:48 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:14:19 PM
No symptoms no testing. If symptoms but not really feeling, ill then go to work. No masks for school children under any circumstances. Teachers Unions start to thinking about the educational needs of children rather than the narrow interests of their members. NHS workers et al get back to work.

The narrow interests of one of their members is my daughter, with severe asthma, shielding early doors, works 12 a day + weekends as HOD with 18 staff plus her own teaching. Lazy bitch 

Yeah,yeah,yeah.

Bloody good argument. Which bit don't you believe? Get yourself an oxygen cylinder and shadow her for a week.
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:40:49 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:39:39 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:36:17 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:32:22 PM
Have to agree with Headset. Public Sector is heavily unionized by lefty bigots. I worked in the Public Sector and there is a culture of job entitlement that is beyond belief. I am of the belief that the PS is over staffed by at least 30%.

The massive reference point here is the NHS. What is your 'belief' on the over-staffing there?

It  employs 1.4 million FFS doesnt that sound a bit like overstuffing to you? It does to me.

 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :duh: :duh: :duh: souey souey souey Sitting laughing. Fucking hell.
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:03:23 AM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:05:31 PM
the country and economy all in the name of a 'common cold'

Let's hope Boris & Co reduce the isolation time'

Shops struggling to open due to staff isolation periods.. which in turn will see panic buying again.

And the bins are not getting emptied in some parts of the country.

I ain't a medic or a scientist but is it not time to do away with testing if things are not that bad in terms of people dying.

Let's face it some of the snowflakes out there will look to use any excuse to avoid work or get back in the cupboards and hide away from a cold.

If your jabbed get on with it - if you are not jabbed get on with it or lock yourself away.

3 jabs and the country is still not running properly...FFS

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10366995/Back-work-chaos-looms-million-people-Covid-isolation.htm


Totally !
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:05:11 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:14:19 PM
No symptoms no testing. If symptoms but not really feeling, ill then go to work. No masks for school children under any circumstances. Teachers Unions start to thinking about the educational needs of children rather than the narrow interests of their members. NHS workers et al get back to work.

Absolutely
