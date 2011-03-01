Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 04, 2022
Topic: Quarantine { Omicron } rules crippling
headset
on: Today at 05:05:31 PM
the country and economy all in the name of a 'common cold'

Let's hope Boris & Co reduce the isolation time'

Shops struggling to open due to staff isolation periods.. which in turn will see panic buying again.

And the bins are not getting emptied in some parts of the country.

I ain't a medic or a scientist but is it not time to do away with testing if things are not that bad in terms of people dying.

Let's face it some of the snowflakes out there will look to use any excuse to avoid work or get back in the cupboards and hide away from a cold.

If your jabbed get on with it - if you are not jabbed get on with it or lock yourself away.

3 jabs and the country is still not running properly...FFS

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10366995/Back-work-chaos-looms-million-people-Covid-isolation.htm
Bernie
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:08:59 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 05:05:31 PM


Let's face it some of the snowflakes out there will look to use any excuse to avoid work or get back in the cupboards and hide away from a cold.



Of course they will, especially the public sector. Skivers charter.

Somebody suggested as much on Bore me and Westy was onto them straight away accusing them of having a dig at NHS workers. Silly cunt.  :nige:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #2 on: Today at 05:09:16 PM
Snowflake, baby. No problems here and 20% staff are off with it (1 out of 5 )
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #3 on: Today at 05:12:01 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 05:08:59 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 05:05:31 PM


Let's face it some of the snowflakes out there will look to use any excuse to avoid work or get back in the cupboards and hide away from a cold.



Of course they will, especially the public sector. Skivers charter.

Somebody suggested as much on Bore me and Westy was onto them straight away accusing them of having a dig at NHS workers. Silly cunt.  :nige:

I know for absolute certain that an NHS worker has been advised to go back on day 5 even if still testing positive. Fuck that.
Winston
Reply #4 on: Today at 05:12:14 PM
So the plan is dont have a plan?

Are you sure youre not Boris advisor?  mcl
Bill Buxton
Reply #5 on: Today at 05:14:19 PM
No symptoms no testing. If symptoms but not really feeling, ill then go to work. No masks for school children under any circumstances. Teachers Unions start to thinking about the educational needs of children rather than the narrow interests of their members. NHS workers et al get back to work.
