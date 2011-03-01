headset

Quarantine { Omicron } rules crippling « on: Today at 05:05:31 PM »



Let's hope Boris & Co reduce the isolation time'



Shops struggling to open due to staff isolation periods.. which in turn will see panic buying again.



And the bins are not getting emptied in some parts of the country.



I ain't a medic or a scientist but is it not time to do away with testing if things are not that bad in terms of people dying.



Let's face it some of the snowflakes out there will look to use any excuse to avoid work or get back in the cupboards and hide away from a cold.



If your jabbed get on with it - if you are not jabbed get on with it or lock yourself away.



3 jabs and the country is still not running properly...FFS



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10366995/Back-work-chaos-looms-million-people-Covid-isolation.htm

