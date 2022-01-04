Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 13, 2022, 04:40:55 PM
Author Topic: Kieran Trippier Close to signing for Newcastle  (Read 226 times)
headset
Posts: 4 982


« on: January 04, 2022, 03:46:09 PM »
in £12 million deal.

A decent player. I would be happy with him if I was a Geordie. They need more but he is a good first signing for the Geordie bastards.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10367991/Newcastle-close-12m-deal-England-star-Kieran-Trippier.html?i
Winston
Posts: 803


« Reply #1 on: January 04, 2022, 03:55:09 PM »
Agree, hes a very good signing

Not quite Neymar Jr. but will be good in a relegation battle   the Championship  mcl
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 661


« Reply #2 on: January 04, 2022, 04:01:16 PM »
Read somewhere recently that Wayne Bridge was Man City's first sign after their take over, very similar and would immediately improve them
Minge
Posts: 10 835

Superstar


« Reply #3 on: January 05, 2022, 01:11:52 PM »
£12million is for fucking nowt , great business by the toon ,



Even if they do have to pay him £250k a week
Winston
Posts: 803


« Reply #4 on: January 05, 2022, 02:54:12 PM »
Very good signing

It will be a minor miracle if they stay up. Im guessing Norwich, Watford and Burnley are favourites for the drop
Winston
Posts: 803


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:03:52 PM »
Proving to be a good signing

I think that Newcastle are doing well

This hasnt aged well 
Winston
Posts: 803


« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:09:47 PM »
Hes off now 
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 661


« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:19:42 PM »
Big result if they hold out today, the bottom 3 will be looking doomed
Winston
Posts: 803


« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:25:33 PM »
How is that offside?  :pd:

*offside
« Last Edit: Today at 04:28:00 PM by Winston » Logged
