February 13, 2022, 04:40:55 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Kieran Trippier Close to signing for Newcastle
Topic: Kieran Trippier Close to signing for Newcastle (Read 226 times)
headset
Posts: 4 982
Kieran Trippier Close to signing for Newcastle
January 04, 2022, 03:46:09 PM »
in £12 million deal.
A decent player. I would be happy with him if I was a Geordie. They need more but he is a good first signing for the Geordie bastards.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10367991/Newcastle-close-12m-deal-England-star-Kieran-Trippier.html?i
Winston
Online
Posts: 803
Re: Kieran Trippier Close to signing for Newcastle
January 04, 2022, 03:55:09 PM »
Agree, hes a very good signing
Not quite Neymar Jr. but will be good in
a relegation battle
the Championship
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 661
Re: Kieran Trippier Close to signing for Newcastle
January 04, 2022, 04:01:16 PM »
Read somewhere recently that Wayne Bridge was Man City's first sign after their take over, very similar and would immediately improve them
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 835
Superstar
Re: Kieran Trippier Close to signing for Newcastle
January 05, 2022, 01:11:52 PM »
£12million is for fucking nowt , great business by the toon ,
Even if they do have to pay him £250k a week
Winston
Online
Posts: 803
Re: Kieran Trippier Close to signing for Newcastle
January 05, 2022, 02:54:12 PM »
Very good signing
It will be a minor miracle if they stay up. Im guessing Norwich, Watford and Burnley are favourites for the drop
Winston
Online
Posts: 803
Re: Kieran Trippier Close to signing for Newcastle
Today
at 04:03:52 PM »
Proving to be a good signing
I think that Newcastle are doing well
This hasnt aged well
Winston
Online
Posts: 803
Re: Kieran Trippier Close to signing for Newcastle
Today
at 04:09:47 PM »
Hes off now
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 661
Re: Kieran Trippier Close to signing for Newcastle
Today
at 04:19:42 PM »
Big result if they hold out today, the bottom 3 will be looking doomed
Winston
Online
Posts: 803
Re: Kieran Trippier Close to signing for Newcastle
Today
at 04:25:33 PM »
How is that offside?
*offside
