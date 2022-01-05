Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 05, 2022
Topic: 90 thousand (around 7.25%) of NHS staff
Bernie
Yesterday at 10:35:43 AM
have not had any covid vaccinations according to LBC radio this morning.

 
headset
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:41:14 PM
Quite a damning statistic that - given all the talk of NHS overload -

It sort of tarnishes the name and good work they do.
Itchy_ring
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:03:01 PM
Still a higher % than the general population, always going to be a few who don't fancy it or can't get one for medical reasons
kippers
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:07:44 AM
There is NHS staff, and there is NHS staff.

The cunting paper shuffles are swinging  the lead.
The same as most public sector workers.
