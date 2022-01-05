Welcome,
January 05, 2022, 12:32:06 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
90 thousand (around 7.25%) of NHS staff
Author
Topic: 90 thousand (around 7.25%) of NHS staff (Read 127 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 344
90 thousand (around 7.25%) of NHS staff
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:35:43 AM »
have not had any covid vaccinations according to LBC radio this morning.
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 218
Re: 90 thousand (around 7.25%) of NHS staff
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:41:14 PM »
Quite a damning statistic that - given all the talk of NHS overload -
It sort of tarnishes the name and good work they do.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 427
Re: 90 thousand (around 7.25%) of NHS staff
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:03:01 PM »
Still a higher % than the general population, always going to be a few who don't fancy it or can't get one for medical reasons
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 933
Re: 90 thousand (around 7.25%) of NHS staff
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:07:44 AM »
There is NHS staff, and there is NHS staff.
The cunting paper shuffles are swinging the lead.
The same as most public sector workers.
