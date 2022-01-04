Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 880





Posts: 1 880 Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating « on: January 04, 2022, 09:41:31 AM » Why do the media pander to this woman? Is she an example of how to live your life? A decent role model for women? A woman who loves herself more than anyone else could. She is I believe bankrupt, holds a criminal record, has morals that appear to be the lowest of the low.



Flicking through channels this morning, she appeared to have a disabled son performing like a trained seal. The woman knows no depths to try and stay in the spotlight. Horrible, horrible specimen Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 355





Posts: 7 355 Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating « Reply #1 on: January 04, 2022, 10:47:03 AM » She encapsulates everything wrong with this country. The pursuit of fame without talent, the disregard for the law, the plastic surgery, the multiple relationships, children conceived without planning for their upbringing.................and there are thousands of young women desperate to be just like her.



Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 457





Posts: 3 457 Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating « Reply #2 on: January 04, 2022, 12:16:01 PM » I don't get too hung up on vacuous reality TV personality making a living but KP does get a very easy ride not sure anyone else would be back on TV this quickly, even the cash cow Ant Mcpartland had to wait longer.



Logged

Bob_Ender

Online



Posts: 1 155





Posts: 1 155 Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating « Reply #6 on: January 04, 2022, 06:27:02 PM » I'm with Minge on this one,if the emptyheads of the world want to unite and give her 10's of millions......well....well done Jordan young fella me lass.



When I was a emptyhead I wanted to be like page..rose..plant..etc etc..but without the fucking 12 yr olds.



Someone somewhere is always gonna be some stupid fuckers hero......bowie..jagger..jackson..saville...Ken fuckin dodd.



Soooo leave young Katie alone,she likes a drink...driving fast...bit of this bit of that ,the odd black man......if she was male and born in the 60's /70's.....well.....SHE'D BE ALL OUR HEROES.



😋😎 as ranting goes,was that the best this year up till now 😚🤔🤗xxxx Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Bob_Ender

Online



Posts: 1 155





Posts: 1 155 Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating « Reply #8 on: January 04, 2022, 10:20:16 PM » What ya saying then sqb,let's be more like n korea,china,Russia bel a fuckin russs....live n let live ya neo nazi misogynistic



homophobic wiper of other peoples bottoms english pig dogs,now go away.....or I will taunt you some more.



🤔🐧x



🤗think that just about covers it ☺ Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."