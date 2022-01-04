Welcome,
January 06, 2022, 06:26:49 PM
Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
Author
Topic: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating (Read 335 times)
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 880
Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
January 04, 2022, 09:41:31 AM
Why do the media pander to this woman? Is she an example of how to live your life? A decent role model for women? A woman who loves herself more than anyone else could. She is I believe bankrupt, holds a criminal record, has morals that appear to be the lowest of the low.
Flicking through channels this morning, she appeared to have a disabled son performing like a trained seal. The woman knows no depths to try and stay in the spotlight. Horrible, horrible specimen
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 348
Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
January 04, 2022, 10:47:03 AM
She encapsulates everything wrong with this country. The pursuit of fame without talent, the disregard for the law, the plastic surgery, the multiple relationships, children conceived without planning for their upbringing.................and there are thousands of young women desperate to be just like her.
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 442
Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
January 04, 2022, 12:16:01 PM
I don't get too hung up on vacuous reality TV personality making a living but KP does get a very easy ride not sure anyone else would be back on TV this quickly, even the cash cow Ant Mcpartland had to wait longer.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 592
Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
January 04, 2022, 12:41:21 PM
His tits are slightly smaller
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 796
Superstar
Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
January 04, 2022, 01:16:22 PM
She knows exactly how to play the game, well done her 👍🏻
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 272
Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
January 04, 2022, 03:36:24 PM
Excuse the pun - she certainly knows how to whore herself around with the media.
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 154
Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
January 04, 2022, 06:27:02 PM
I'm with Minge on this one,if the emptyheads of the world want to unite and give her 10's of millions......well....well done Jordan young fella me lass.
When I was a emptyhead I wanted to be like page..rose..plant..etc etc..but without the fucking 12 yr olds.
Someone somewhere is always gonna be some stupid fuckers hero......bowie..jagger..jackson..saville...Ken fuckin dodd.
Soooo leave young Katie alone,she likes a drink...driving fast...bit of this bit of that ,the odd black man......if she was male and born in the 60's /70's.....well.....SHE'D BE ALL OUR HEROES.
😋😎 as ranting goes,was that the best this year up till now 😚🤔🤗xxxx
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 216
Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
January 04, 2022, 07:49:14 PM
Quote from: Bernie on January 04, 2022, 10:47:03 AM
She encapsulates everything wrong with this country. The pursuit of fame without talent, the disregard for the law, the plastic surgery, the multiple relationships, children conceived without planning for their upbringing.................and there are thousands of young women desperate to be just like her.
Not just this country sadly!
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 154
Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
January 04, 2022, 10:20:16 PM
What ya saying then sqb,let's be more like n korea,china,Russia bel a fuckin russs....live n let live ya neo nazi misogynistic
homophobic wiper of other peoples bottoms english pig dogs,now go away.....or I will taunt you some more.
🤔🐧x
🤗think that just about covers it ☺
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 216
Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
January 04, 2022, 10:41:11 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on January 04, 2022, 10:20:16 PM
What ya saying then sqb,let's be more like n korea,china,Russia bel a fuckin russs....live n let live ya neo nazi misogynistic
homophobic wiper of other peoples bottoms english pig dogs,now go away.....or I will taunt you some more.
🤔🐧x
🤗think that just about covers it ☺
I think you need a good lie down Bob!
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 154
Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
Today
Today at 05:51:33 PM
🤔😁 vaguely remember posting that swb,had been in bed bad over Xmas n new year,then as soon as I felt a bit better..
Drank all my prezzys in one day.....😎 ,let he who without sin....an all that carry on..
Peace out 👻💃✌x
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 592
Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
Today
Today at 06:00:02 PM
Wheres guy guy, no idea what made me think of that
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 216
Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
Today
Today at 06:23:33 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Today
at 05:51:33 PM
🤔😁 vaguely remember posting that swb,had been in bed bad over Xmas n new year,then as soon as I felt a bit better..
Drank all my prezzys in one day.....😎 ,let he who without sin....an all that carry on..
Peace out 👻💃✌x
Good to hear you're up and about Bob!
