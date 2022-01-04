Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 04, 2022, 02:20:25 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating  (Read 116 times)
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 879


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:41:31 AM »
Why do the media pander to this woman? Is she an example of how to live your life? A decent role model for women? A woman who loves herself more than anyone else could. She is I believe bankrupt, holds a criminal record, has morals that appear to be the lowest of the low.

Flicking through channels this morning, she appeared to have a disabled son performing like a trained seal. The woman knows no depths to try and stay in the spotlight. Horrible, horrible specimen
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 343


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:47:03 AM »
She encapsulates everything wrong with this country. The pursuit of fame without talent, the disregard for the law, the plastic surgery, the multiple relationships, children conceived without planning for their upbringing.................and there are thousands of young women desperate to be just like her.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 423


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:16:01 PM »
I don't get too hung up on vacuous reality TV personality making a living but KP does get a very easy ride not sure anyone else would be back on TV this quickly, even the cash cow Ant Mcpartland had to wait longer.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 562


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:41:21 PM »
His tits are slightly smaller klins
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 793

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:16:22 PM »
She knows exactly how to play the game, well done her 👍🏻
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 