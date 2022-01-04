Holgateoldskool

Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating « on: Today at 09:41:31 AM » Why do the media pander to this woman? Is she an example of how to live your life? A decent role model for women? A woman who loves herself more than anyone else could. She is I believe bankrupt, holds a criminal record, has morals that appear to be the lowest of the low.



Flicking through channels this morning, she appeared to have a disabled son performing like a trained seal. The woman knows no depths to try and stay in the spotlight. Horrible, horrible specimen