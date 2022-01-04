Welcome,
January 04, 2022, 02:20:24 PM
News:
Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
Author
Topic: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating (Read 115 times)
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 879
Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
«
on:
Today
at 09:41:31 AM »
Why do the media pander to this woman? Is she an example of how to live your life? A decent role model for women? A woman who loves herself more than anyone else could. She is I believe bankrupt, holds a criminal record, has morals that appear to be the lowest of the low.
Flicking through channels this morning, she appeared to have a disabled son performing like a trained seal. The woman knows no depths to try and stay in the spotlight. Horrible, horrible specimen
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 343
Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:47:03 AM »
She encapsulates everything wrong with this country. The pursuit of fame without talent, the disregard for the law, the plastic surgery, the multiple relationships, children conceived without planning for their upbringing.................and there are thousands of young women desperate to be just like her.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 423
Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:16:01 PM »
I don't get too hung up on vacuous reality TV personality making a living but KP does get a very easy ride not sure anyone else would be back on TV this quickly, even the cash cow Ant Mcpartland had to wait longer.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 562
Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:41:21 PM »
His tits are slightly smaller
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 793
Superstar
Re: Katie Price - Media love in is nauseating
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:16:22 PM »
She knows exactly how to play the game, well done her 👍🏻
Logged
