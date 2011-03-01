Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Aaron Connolly  (Read 81 times)
« on: Yesterday at 10:44:57 PM »
Welcome to Middlesbrough.

If Cv's are anything to go by .. u just know U will be a 'fly me to the moon nightmare' monkey

Girlfriend and all


The rest of us are just like you ... UTB mcl
Logged
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:31:28 PM »
Already been a load of chew on bore me cos someone found out he and his lass had gone out for something to eat
Logged
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:32:31 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:31:28 PM
Already been a load of chew on bore me cos someone found out he and his lass had gone out for something to eat

Was it an omelette?
Logged
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:57:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:32:31 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:31:28 PM
Already been a load of chew on bore me cos someone found out he and his lass had gone out for something to eat

Was it an omelette?
Yeah, the non-vegan cunt  :wanker: charles
Logged
