January 03, 2022, 10:11:05 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Manchester United V Wolves - Sky live Game
Author
Topic: Manchester United V Wolves - Sky live Game (Read 131 times)
headset
Manchester United V Wolves - Sky live Game
Today
Today at 05:47:23 PM
My final bets of the festive period - I've had a shocker over Christmas punting-wise.
Thinking outside the box again to put some scran on the table - all 50p's again
Mason Greenwood
Man Utd 3-1
First Goal Scorer45/1.
Raphael Varane
16/1
Anytime Goalscorer.
And finally, 50p on Boro old boy to score the last goal
Adama Traore
12/1
Last Goal Scorer
Man Utd v Wolves
It's always nice to beat the bookies but watching Man Utd get beat if it happens can also be enjoyable ..
https://www.skysports.com/football/manchester-united-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers/live/446495
Today
Today at 06:02:41 PM by headset
headset
Re: Manchester United V Wolves - Sky live Game
Today
Today at 08:01:08 PM
A big twenty minutes here ...should make for a good game ... Bringing home some bacon is my ask..
CMON THE BETS!
headset
Re: Manchester United V Wolves - Sky live Game
Today
Today at 08:13:23 PM
Well, my money/bets are now with Traore...
Even the most loyal Manchester wanker fans cant see 3-1 coming in.
Manchester wank wank wank ...1-0 down@ home
Winston
Re: Manchester United V Wolves - Sky live Game
Today
Today at 08:14:38 PM
I was just thinking Wolves look more likely to score
headset
Re: Manchester United V Wolves - Sky live Game
Today
Today at 08:19:58 PM
Shame it wasn't Adama.... to round the festive season off 4 my bets...
headset
Re: Manchester United V Wolves - Sky live Game
Today
Today at 08:28:03 PM
loving it some free-kick and save...
4th is still on... manchester
Loading...