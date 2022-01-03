Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Manchester United V Wolves - Sky live Game  (Read 131 times)
headset
« on: Today at 05:47:23 PM »
My final bets of the festive period - I've had a shocker over Christmas punting-wise.



Thinking outside the box again to put some scran on the table - all 50p's again monkey

Mason Greenwood
Man Utd 3-1
First Goal Scorer45/1.



Raphael Varane
16/1
Anytime Goalscorer.

And finally, 50p on Boro old boy to score the last goal

Adama Traore
12/1
Last Goal Scorer
Man Utd v Wolves


It's always nice to beat the bookies but watching Man Utd get beat if it happens can also be enjoyable ..monkey


https://www.skysports.com/football/manchester-united-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers/live/446495
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:01:08 PM »
A big twenty minutes here ...should make for a good game ... Bringing home some bacon is my ask..


CMON THE BETS! monkey
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:13:23 PM »
Well, my money/bets are now with Traore...

Even the most loyal Manchester wanker fans cant see 3-1 coming in. monkey

Manchester wank wank wank ...1-0 down@ home
Winston
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:14:38 PM »
I was just thinking Wolves look more likely to score  mcl
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:19:58 PM »
Shame it wasn't Adama.... to round the festive season off 4 my bets...
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:28:03 PM »
loving it some free-kick and save...


4th is still on... manchester monkey
