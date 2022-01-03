Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 03, 2022, 04:21:07 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Wayne Rooneys Derby County  (Read 108 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 191


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:05:43 PM »
Tackle Reading today in the penultimate live game before the holiday break ends for many.

Can he make it 4 wins on the belt in the search for championship survival.

Apart from his night out on the piss in that hotel whilst looking to get his end away.

He has done ok and better than I first thought he would do after taking charge at Derby.

I Know Gibson is still looking to shaft them financially.

I will however be having a little punt on them to get the win today, in the search for a few pennies off the bookmakers.

https://www.skysports.com/football/reading-vs-derby-county/live/447645
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 954


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:09:49 PM »
Backed them today , credit where its due he is getting more from them than anyone thought

Man Utd
Stoke
Derby
Pompey

22-1
« Last Edit: Today at 02:15:01 PM by Gingerpig » Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 245


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:24:51 PM »
I still hope they go down, and that Gibson has them liquidated.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 191


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:33:04 PM »
I sort of agree with you Bill - I wouldn't personally like to see them go bump - I do however get the feeling Steve Gibson is going for blood here which might just see them go out of business.

Something tells me Rooney might pull the great escape here. I would like to see them down I just have a sneaky feeling he might pull the near miracle off.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 191


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:10:32 PM »
Bets on both 50p - one for the Rangers fans monkey

Tom Lawrence
Derby 2-1
First Goal Scorer40/1

Curtis Davies
19/2
Anytime Goalscorer
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 191


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:20:30 PM »
Acca is on for the day.

Man Utd - w

Derby - w

Stoke - w

Cambridge-Pompey - d

 

 
 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 