headset

Offline



Posts: 4 191





Posts: 4 191 Wayne Rooneys Derby County « on: Today at 02:05:43 PM »



Can he make it 4 wins on the belt in the search for championship survival.



Apart from his night out on the piss in that hotel whilst looking to get his end away.



He has done ok and better than I first thought he would do after taking charge at Derby.



I Know Gibson is still looking to shaft them financially.



I will however be having a little punt on them to get the win today, in the search for a few pennies off the bookmakers.



https://www.skysports.com/football/reading-vs-derby-county/live/447645

Tackle Reading today in the penultimate live game before the holiday break ends for many.Can he make it 4 wins on the belt in the search for championship survival.Apart from his night out on the piss in that hotel whilst looking to get his end away.He has done ok and better than I first thought he would do after taking charge at Derby.I Know Gibson is still looking to shaft them financially.I will however be having a little punt on them to get the win today, in the search for a few pennies off the bookmakers. Logged