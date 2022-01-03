headset

4th Test Between England N Australia



Fair play as a sportsman & captain he has to stay positive.



I can only see another hammering here - with the only hope the series has gone so the pressure to win is not on the teams' shoulders - which might mean they perform especially the batsman.



Silverwood staying put with covid is probably a good thing - he will be gone the minute he lands back on English soil.



Will Joe keep the skipper's job or will Ben Stokes step forward?



A new man in charge often sees a new skipper.



That said Stokes has morals and won't shit on Root behind his back. He would be a fool to as well

He will need him as our only decent batsman if he does get made the new captain.



I won't be staying up for it but will stay tuned in once I'm up & about.



BARMY ARMY...



https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12040/12508065/joe-root-tells-england-ahead-of-fourth-ashes-test-against-australia-stay-together-it-would



