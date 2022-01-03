starts later and Joe Root's war cry is stick together.
Fair play as a sportsman & captain he has to stay positive.
I can only see another hammering here - with the only hope the series has gone so the pressure to win is not on the teams' shoulders - which might mean they perform especially the batsman.
Silverwood staying put with covid is probably a good thing - he will be gone the minute he lands back on English soil.
Will Joe keep the skipper's job or will Ben Stokes step forward?
A new man in charge often sees a new skipper.
That said Stokes has morals and won't shit on Root behind his back. He would be a fool to as well
He will need him as our only decent batsman if he does get made the new captain.
I won't be staying up for it but will stay tuned in once I'm up & about.
