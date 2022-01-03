Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
4th Test Between England N Australia
starts later and Joe Root's war cry is stick together.

Fair play as a sportsman & captain he has to stay positive.

I can only see another hammering here - with the only hope the series has gone so the pressure to win is not on the teams' shoulders - which might mean they perform especially the batsman.

Silverwood staying put with covid is probably a good thing - he will be gone the minute he lands back on English soil.

Will Joe keep the skipper's job or will Ben Stokes step forward?

A new man in charge often sees a new skipper.

That said Stokes has morals and won't shit on Root behind his back. He would be a fool to as well
He will need him as our only decent batsman if he does get made the new captain.

I won't be staying up for it but will stay tuned in once I'm up & about.

BARMY ARMY...

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12040/12508065/joe-root-tells-england-ahead-of-fourth-ashes-test-against-australia-stay-together-it-would

 
Rain affected day 111/1 as things stand.
The Aussies building and as i type Jimmy Anderson strikes another down on nelson.

Smith in now.

BARMY ARMY!!
End of day one The Aussies on 126/3.

I suppose the only challenge open to England is to now try & avoid the 5-0 whitewash.
The Aussies move to 321/6 looking to set a big 1st innings total. Showing the Egland batesman once again how to bat. Can we show the same willingness and follow suit when our 1st inning comes.

For now, it might mean the best the English can hope for is a draw at the SCG.
Broad gets a 5 for on his return to the side 398/8

Aussies are in a strong position here.
Day 2 over England 13/0 @ stumps 1st innings.


Australia finished/declared on 416/8.

At least we've done the 1st bit right with the bat keeping our 1st innings wicket intact.

A big 3rd day in store for Englands batsman

BARMY ARMY!
Follow on avoided by England - Bairstow showing some batting intent 90 not out

England 222/6

BARMY ARMY! monkey
Bairstow bags a ton...

WE ARE THE ARMY monkey
England 258/7 at stumps on day 3

Well played with the bat Johnny Bairstow

Ben Stokes and Mark Wood both showed with the bat

Once again Englands top-order batting in the main lets them down down
Bit more rain and it might be a draw  :homer:
I think thats the end of the Jos Butler experience regards Tests.

Give the gloves to YBJ for a year and nurture one of the prospects at 5/6
Tory Cunt
