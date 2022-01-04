Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 04, 2022, 02:20:23 PM
Author Topic: Priti Patel Promises visa War  (Read 229 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 10:52:14 AM »
something that gets my vote - we don't need these criminal scum bags living amongst us or sponging off us.

We have enough scum of our own to house and feed. If they are committing crime they should be sent back on the 1st plane available.

Once again it will be the nerdy legal interfering eagles coming out with the human rights talk - when in fact they are just lining their own or company pockets with taxpayers cash. :wanker:

Play hardball with the bastards Priti  monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17197896/priti-patel-slow-down-visa-applications/
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:46:18 PM »
She is such a blowhard. Talks tough, does fuck all of value.
headset
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:53:04 PM »
I happen to agree with you

She needs to toughen up or we will become a country full of shit...

Full of freeloaders... on the milk run as the saying goes :like:
Minge
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:26:50 PM »
Thought this was a credit card issue .

 :nige:
Ben G
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:28:36 PM »
I thought it was about Amazon and their decision to stop accepting Visa cards.
Tory Cunt
