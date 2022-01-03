Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Priti Patel Promises visa War  (Read 144 times)
something that gets my vote - we don't need these criminal scum bags living amongst us or sponging off us.

We have enough scum of our own to house and feed. If they are committing crime they should be sent back on the 1st plane available.

Once again it will be the nerdy legal interfering eagles coming out with the human rights talk - when in fact they are just lining their own or company pockets with taxpayers cash. :wanker:

Play hardball with the bastards Priti  monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17197896/priti-patel-slow-down-visa-applications/
She is such a blowhard. Talks tough, does fuck all of value.
I happen to agree with you

She needs to toughen up or we will become a country full of shit...

Full of freeloaders... on the milk run as the saying goes :like:
