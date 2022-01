headset

Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « on: January 03, 2022, 10:36:20 AM »









Blood on his hands Tony as he is called or known as by many has a 300k petition so far on him.







I voted him in at the time and didn't mind him as PM - he did handle the Iraqi war in a poor way.





IMO, I don't see him getting stripped of his knighthood though.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10362159/Tony-Blairs-knighthood-kick-teeth-people-Iraq-Anti-war-campaigners-say.html







Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 452





Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #1 on: January 03, 2022, 10:54:16 AM » Heard something the other day about how it's traditional for any ex prime minister to get knighted and that they can't jump the order so there's a backlog as they've been delaying Blair as nobody really wants to give it to him, that where ridiculous traditions get you but we love them in this country

Bernie

Posts: 7 355





Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #2 on: January 04, 2022, 10:36:39 AM »

Heard something the other day about how it's traditional for any ex prime minister to get knighted and that they can't jump the order so there's a backlog as they've been delaying Blair as nobody really wants to give it to him, that where ridiculous traditions get you but we love them in this country

Important to note it was the queens decision to knight him, not the usual recommendation from the government.

Robbso

Posts: 15 595





Posts: 15 595 Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #4 on: January 04, 2022, 11:02:36 AM » Just so I remember correctly, Iraq under Saddam used chemical weapons on the Iranians, invaded Kuwait, exterminated Kurds, again by using chemical weapons such as gas and had god knows how many of his own subjects killed. On top of that he was always threatening Israel and destabilising the whole Middle East.

It was always going to happen. Iím pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Iím not convinced heís a fucking war criminal to be honest. Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Posts: 1 096





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 096Fred West ruined my wife Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #5 on: January 04, 2022, 11:34:29 AM » Pardoned IRA terrorists but left British soldiers to have their every action questioned by the courts.



Murdered Dr David Kelly.



His preoccupation with wealth gain since leaving office are enough to ensure he should never have been knighted.



He does have that gorge jus wife mind. Some people have all the luck.

Robbso

Posts: 15 595





Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #6 on: January 04, 2022, 12:02:51 PM » Peace process in Ireland is a bad thing? Iíd have been happier if the terrorists had been quietly gotten rid of, not going to happen though. Why isnít he in jail for murder, again no proof just hysterical bollocks from his detractors. Iíll agree about his wife, not bothered what she looks like. She just seems a morally bankrupt money grabbing bitch.

Minge

Posts: 10 798



Superstar





Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #7 on: January 04, 2022, 01:22:27 PM »

It was always going to happen. Iím pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Iím not convinced heís a fucking war criminal to be honest.





Tony will of been told be the cleverest military people what the score was, he will of told the government what heís been told, the government would of said tell the military to crack on.

Sir Tony has done nothing wrong 👍🏻



Sir Tony has done nothing wrong 👍🏻

Westlane_rightwinger

Posts: 1 096





Fred West ruined my wife





Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #8 on: January 04, 2022, 02:42:56 PM »

It was always going to happen. Iím pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Iím not convinced heís a fucking war criminal to be honest.





It's will have ffs. Where's Farmer Tel when you need him.



Sir Tony has done nothing wrong 👍🏻



Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 279





Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #9 on: January 04, 2022, 02:56:18 PM » Sir Tony couldnít wait to join his mate Bush in this illegal war. It put the vain bastard in front and centre of all the world news. Even now the odious creep canít stop trying to hog the limelight. What a slimy reptilian creature he is.

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 221





Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #11 on: January 04, 2022, 06:32:29 PM »

It was always going to happen. Iím pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Iím not convinced heís a fucking war criminal to be honest.



Go back a little further and Saddam was pretty much "our guy" in the middle East according to the US and therefore also to its puppy dog the UK, for taking the fight (and lots of our money and weapons) to the "Mad Mullahs" of Iran . Then when he turned his attention to the poorly defended, strategically important Kuwait, the general reaction was "wow, who knew?" Bush Snr of course then steamrollered in for a quick "showbiz" victory, that left Saddam in place and our Iraqi allies thrown under the bus! Then of course "W" followed on with the post 9/11 knee jerk reaction, which most Western Gov'ts stood back from except Blair. Quite why he supported Bush is anybody's guess, maybe he thought we'd provide the hearts and minds, he was wrong! It's interesting that the right wing and their press Barons commit so much focus on this whilst completely ignoring the Northern Ireland peace process (even with John Majors involvement). That said, I don't reckon it'll be that long before they are both labelled traitors for that when the Loyalists become the minority and can't always get their own way, like they were always erroneously promised for generations!

At the end of the day, if you think he should be denied this Honour because of his actions in Office, then where were the objections to Thatcher's ?



headset

Posts: 4 307





Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #12 on: January 05, 2022, 08:16:57 AM »



BLAIR SHAME Iíll give back my sonís war medals over Tony Blairís knighthood, say family of hero soldier killed in Iraq



Now that above is a damning set of words from a true war hero's family.





I doubt he will get stripped but let us see how it pans out.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17222114/iraq-medals-tony-blair-knighthood/





Robbso

Posts: 15 595





Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #13 on: January 05, 2022, 08:25:04 AM » My son has medals from his tours of Iraq, he never died, is he not a true war hero? Itís terrible this lad died but the sun will use any cheap shot to get a headline. Shithouse paper at best.

headset

Posts: 4 307





Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #14 on: January 05, 2022, 08:33:49 AM »





i know what lets us all let the all mighty & great robbso tell us what we can read and say.





all soldiers are true heroes you fucking plank- stop picking and choosing words coz you don't like the sun

i know what lets us all let the all mighty & great robbso tell us what we can read and say.

Robbso

Posts: 15 595





Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #15 on: January 05, 2022, 10:20:14 AM »

headset

Posts: 4 307





Posts: 4 307 Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #16 on: January 05, 2022, 12:02:21 PM » Nope, I don't target/fish for lefties on here.

I do fish for nibbles from lefties on fly me OTR.

And even then it's a select few that are regular chompers that I go/aim for.



I played a straight bat on 'raw' and still ended up banned.

So now I just post on here what I want to with no intention

To offend or please. If I happen to do either then that's not my problem Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Posts: 1 096





Fred West ruined my wife





Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #19 on: January 05, 2022, 05:22:39 PM »



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazir_Ahmed,_Baron_Ahmed You must be so proud of phoney Tony. Another of his boys just got found out again. Sexual assault and attempted rape of kids isn't it.

Robbso

Posts: 15 595





Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #20 on: January 05, 2022, 05:42:39 PM »

One of his boys is a suspected rapist, thatíll be news to him and the lads mother.

The dodgy fucker you posted a link about on the other hand, well it might explain a lot of the cowardly cover ups in that part of the country.

BTW I donít think for one minute that he should be knighted.

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 221





Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #22 on: January 05, 2022, 11:46:41 PM »







You mean never did or said feck all whilst the Orange Septic cozied up to the Taliban and threw 20 years of suffering and sacrifice on all sides under the bus and then cut and run? Yeah, weird!

Erimus44

Posts: 449





Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #23 on: January 06, 2022, 12:37:55 AM »

It was always going to happen. Iím pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Iím not convinced heís a fucking war criminal to be honest.



Go back a little further and Saddam was pretty much "our guy" in the middle East according to the US and therefore also to its puppy dog the UK, for taking the fight (and lots of our money and weapons) to the "Mad Mullahs" of Iran . Then when he turned his attention to the poorly defended, strategically important Kuwait, the general reaction was "wow, who knew?" Bush Snr of course then steamrollered in for a quick "showbiz" victory, that left Saddam in place and our Iraqi allies thrown under the bus! Then of course "W" followed on with the post 9/11 knee jerk reaction, which most Western Gov'ts stood back from except Blair. Quite why he supported Bush is anybody's guess, maybe he thought we'd provide the hearts and minds, he was wrong! It's interesting that the right wing and their press Barons commit so much focus on this whilst completely ignoring the Northern Ireland peace process (even with John Majors involvement). That said, I don't reckon it'll be that long before they are both labelled traitors for that when the Loyalists become the minority and can't always get their own way, like they were always erroneously promised for generations!



At the end of the day, if you think he should be denied this Honour because of his actions in Office, then where were the objections to Thatcher's ?

Were there edgy gobshites like you with your pathetic online petitions back in 1995?

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 221





Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #26 on: January 06, 2022, 12:58:53 AM »

It was always going to happen. Iím pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Iím not convinced heís a fucking war criminal to be honest.



Go back a little further and Saddam was pretty much "our guy" in the middle East according to the US and therefore also to its puppy dog the UK, for taking the fight (and lots of our money and weapons) to the "Mad Mullahs" of Iran . Then when he turned his attention to the poorly defended, strategically important Kuwait, the general reaction was "wow, who knew?" Bush Snr of course then steamrollered in for a quick "showbiz" victory, that left Saddam in place and our Iraqi allies thrown under the bus! Then of course "W" followed on with the post 9/11 knee jerk reaction, which most Western Gov'ts stood back from except Blair. Quite why he supported Bush is anybody's guess, maybe he thought we'd provide the hearts and minds, he was wrong! It's interesting that the right wing and their press Barons commit so much focus on this whilst completely ignoring the Northern Ireland peace process (even with John Majors involvement). That said, I don't reckon it'll be that long before they are both labelled traitors for that when the Loyalists become the minority and can't always get their own way, like they were always erroneously promised for generations!



At the end of the day, if you think he should be denied this Honour because of his actions in Office, then where were the objections to Thatcher's ?

Go back a little further and Saddam was pretty much "our guy" in the middle East according to the US and therefore also to its puppy dog the UK, for taking the fight (and lots of our money and weapons) to the "Mad Mullahs" of Iran . Then when he turned his attention to the poorly defended, strategically important Kuwait, the general reaction was "wow, who knew?" Bush Snr of course then steamrollered in for a quick "showbiz" victory, that left Saddam in place and our Iraqi allies thrown under the bus! Then of course "W" followed on with the post 9/11 knee jerk reaction, which most Western Gov'ts stood back from except Blair. Quite why he supported Bush is anybody's guess, maybe he thought we'd provide the hearts and minds, he was wrong! It's interesting that the right wing and their press Barons commit so much focus on this whilst completely ignoring the Northern Ireland peace process (even with John Majors involvement). That said, I don't reckon it'll be that long before they are both labelled traitors for that when the Loyalists become the minority and can't always get their own way, like they were always erroneously promised for generations!At the end of the day, if you think he should be denied this Honour because of his actions in Office,

Not really online regularly till 2,000, put in a few shifts on Picket lines in the 80's though!

