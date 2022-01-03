Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 06, 2022, 02:02:53 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair (Read 474 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 242
Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
on:
January 03, 2022, 10:36:20 AM »
has a petition going against him to strip him of his knighthood
Blood on his hands Tony as he is called or known as by many has a 300k petition so far on him.
I voted him in at the time and didn't mind him as PM - he did handle the Iraqi war in a poor way.
IMO, I don't see him getting stripped of his knighthood though.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10362159/Tony-Blairs-knighthood-kick-teeth-people-Iraq-Anti-war-campaigners-say.html
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 433
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #1 on:
January 03, 2022, 10:54:16 AM »
Heard something the other day about how it's traditional for any ex prime minister to get knighted and that they can't jump the order so there's a backlog as they've been delaying Blair as nobody really wants to give it to him, that where ridiculous traditions get you but we love them in this country
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 345
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #2 on:
January 04, 2022, 10:36:39 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on January 03, 2022, 10:54:16 AM
Heard something the other day about how it's traditional for any ex prime minister to get knighted and that they can't jump the order so there's a backlog as they've been delaying Blair as nobody really wants to give it to him, that where ridiculous traditions get you but we love them in this country
Important to note it was the queens decision to knight him, not the usual recommendation from the government.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 345
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #3 on:
January 04, 2022, 10:44:45 AM »
Here is the petition link
https://www.change.org/p/the-prime-minister-tony-blair-to-have-his-knight-companion-of-the-most-noble-order-of-the-garter-rescinded?signed=true
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 577
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #4 on:
January 04, 2022, 11:02:36 AM »
Just so I remember correctly, Iraq under Saddam used chemical weapons on the Iranians, invaded Kuwait, exterminated Kurds, again by using chemical weapons such as gas and had god knows how many of his own subjects killed. On top of that he was always threatening Israel and destabilising the whole Middle East.
It was always going to happen. Im pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Im not convinced hes a fucking war criminal to be honest.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 096
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #5 on:
January 04, 2022, 11:34:29 AM »
Pardoned IRA terrorists but left British soldiers to have their every action questioned by the courts.
Murdered Dr David Kelly.
His preoccupation with wealth gain since leaving office are enough to ensure he should never have been knighted.
He does have that gorge jus wife mind. Some people have all the luck.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 577
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #6 on:
January 04, 2022, 12:02:51 PM »
Peace process in Ireland is a bad thing? Id have been happier if the terrorists had been quietly gotten rid of, not going to happen though. Why isnt he in jail for murder, again no proof just hysterical bollocks from his detractors. Ill agree about his wife, not bothered what she looks like. She just seems a morally bankrupt money grabbing bitch.
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 795
Superstar
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #7 on:
January 04, 2022, 01:22:27 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on January 04, 2022, 11:02:36 AM
Just so I remember correctly, Iraq under Saddam used chemical weapons on the Iranians, invaded Kuwait, exterminated Kurds, again by using chemical weapons such as gas and had god knows how many of his own subjects killed. On top of that he was always threatening Israel and destabilising the whole Middle East.
It was always going to happen. Im pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Im not convinced hes a fucking war criminal to be honest.
Tony will of been told be the cleverest military people what the score was, he will of told the government what hes been told, the government would of said tell the military to crack on.
Sir Tony has done nothing wrong 👍🏻
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 096
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #8 on:
January 04, 2022, 02:42:56 PM »
Quote from: Minge on January 04, 2022, 01:22:27 PM
Quote from: Robbso on January 04, 2022, 11:02:36 AM
Just so I remember correctly, Iraq under Saddam used chemical weapons on the Iranians, invaded Kuwait, exterminated Kurds, again by using chemical weapons such as gas and had god knows how many of his own subjects killed. On top of that he was always threatening Israel and destabilising the whole Middle East.
It was always going to happen. Im pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Im not convinced hes a fucking war criminal to be honest.
Tony will of been told be the cleverest military people what the score was, he will of told the government what hes been told, the government would of said tell the military to crack on.
Sir Tony has done nothing wrong 👍🏻
It's will have ffs. Where's Farmer Tel when you need him.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 261
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #9 on:
January 04, 2022, 02:56:18 PM »
Sir Tony couldnt wait to join his mate Bush in this illegal war. It put the vain bastard in front and centre of all the world news. Even now the odious creep cant stop trying to hog the limelight. What a slimy reptilian creature he is.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 096
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #10 on:
January 04, 2022, 05:21:31 PM »
Over 600,000 signatures.
Always happy to help a B Liar.
https://chng.it/VDkynrMWKB
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 215
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #11 on:
January 04, 2022, 06:32:29 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on January 04, 2022, 11:02:36 AM
Just so I remember correctly, Iraq under Saddam used chemical weapons on the Iranians, invaded Kuwait, exterminated Kurds, again by using chemical weapons such as gas and had god knows how many of his own subjects killed. On top of that he was always threatening Israel and destabilising the whole Middle East.
It was always going to happen. Im pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Im not convinced hes a fucking war criminal to be honest.
Go back a little further and Saddam was pretty much "our guy" in the middle East according to the US and therefore also to its puppy dog the UK, for taking the fight (and lots of our money and weapons) to the "Mad Mullahs" of Iran . Then when he turned his attention to the poorly defended, strategically important Kuwait, the general reaction was "wow, who knew?" Bush Snr of course then steamrollered in for a quick "showbiz" victory, that left Saddam in place and our Iraqi allies thrown under the bus! Then of course "W" followed on with the post 9/11 knee jerk reaction, which most Western Gov'ts stood back from except Blair. Quite why he supported Bush is anybody's guess, maybe he thought we'd provide the hearts and minds, he was wrong! It's interesting that the right wing and their press Barons commit so much focus on this whilst completely ignoring the Northern Ireland peace process (even with John Majors involvement). That said, I don't reckon it'll be that long before they are both labelled traitors for that when the Loyalists become the minority and can't always get their own way, like they were always erroneously promised for generations!
At the end of the day, if you think he should be denied this Honour because of his actions in Office, then where were the objections to Thatcher's ?
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 242
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 08:16:57 AM »
The heat is on to try and get this knighthood off him. Taken from the The Sun
BLAIR SHAME Ill give back my sons war medals over Tony Blairs knighthood, say family of hero soldier killed in Iraq
Now that above is a damning set of words from a true war hero's family.
I doubt he will get stripped but let us see how it pans out.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17222114/iraq-medals-tony-blair-knighthood/
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 577
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 08:25:04 AM »
My son has medals from his tours of Iraq, he never died, is he not a true war hero? Its terrible this lad died but the sun will use any cheap shot to get a headline. Shithouse paper at best.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 242
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 08:33:49 AM »
all soldiers are true heroes you fucking plank- stop picking and choosing words coz you don't like the sun
i know what lets us all let the all mighty & great robbso tell us what we can read and say.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 577
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 10:20:14 AM »
I must be one of those lefties you dont ever mention
You read what you like, you made a stupid comment in my opinion, I wont lose sleep. I should be used to it. Youre always fishing anyway.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 242
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 12:02:21 PM »
Nope, I don't target/fish for lefties on here.
I do fish for nibbles from lefties on fly me OTR.
And even then it's a select few that are regular chompers that I go/aim for.
I played a straight bat on 'raw' and still ended up banned.
So now I just post on here what I want to with no intention
To offend or please. If I happen to do either then that's not my problem
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 620
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 03:00:20 PM »
Weird isnt it that we have a Conservative leader that pulled us out of Afghanistan
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 577
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 03:13:00 PM »
Not really winston, once the yanks pulled out our lads would have been fucked.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 096
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 05:22:39 PM »
You must be so proud of phoney Tony. Another of his boys just got found out again. Sexual assault and attempted rape of kids isn't it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazir_Ahmed,_Baron_Ahmed
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 577
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 05:42:39 PM »
Why would anyone be proud of Tony Blair
One of his boys is a suspected rapist, thatll be news to him and the lads mother.
The dodgy fucker you posted a link about on the other hand, well it might explain a lot of the cowardly cover ups in that part of the country.
BTW I dont think for one minute that he should be knighted.
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 795
Superstar
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 07:32:25 PM »
Not a chance the cheeky cunts, straight into a hrh title
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 215
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 11:46:41 PM »
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 03:00:20 PM
Weird isnt it that we have a Conservative leader that pulled us out of Afghanistan
You mean never did or said feck all whilst the Orange Septic cozied up to the Taliban and threw 20 years of suffering and sacrifice on all sides under the bus and then cut and run? Yeah, weird!
Logged
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 449
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 12:37:55 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on January 04, 2022, 06:32:29 PM
Quote from: Robbso on January 04, 2022, 11:02:36 AM
Just so I remember correctly, Iraq under Saddam used chemical weapons on the Iranians, invaded Kuwait, exterminated Kurds, again by using chemical weapons such as gas and had god knows how many of his own subjects killed. On top of that he was always threatening Israel and destabilising the whole Middle East.
It was always going to happen. Im pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Im not convinced hes a fucking war criminal to be honest.
Go back a little further and Saddam was pretty much "our guy" in the middle East according to the US and therefore also to its puppy dog the UK, for taking the fight (and lots of our money and weapons) to the "Mad Mullahs" of Iran . Then when he turned his attention to the poorly defended, strategically important Kuwait, the general reaction was "wow, who knew?" Bush Snr of course then steamrollered in for a quick "showbiz" victory, that left Saddam in place and our Iraqi allies thrown under the bus! Then of course "W" followed on with the post 9/11 knee jerk reaction, which most Western Gov'ts stood back from except Blair. Quite why he supported Bush is anybody's guess, maybe he thought we'd provide the hearts and minds, he was wrong! It's interesting that the right wing and their press Barons commit so much focus on this whilst completely ignoring the Northern Ireland peace process (even with John Majors involvement). That said, I don't reckon it'll be that long before they are both labelled traitors for that when the Loyalists become the minority and can't always get their own way, like they were always erroneously promised for generations!
At the end of the day, if you think he should be denied this Honour because of his actions in Office,
then where were the objections to Thatcher's ?
Were there edgy gobshites like you with your pathetic online petitions back in 1995?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 282
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 12:41:02 AM »
Great counter argument. The fucker wont sleep
Logged
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 449
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 12:47:51 AM »
"fucker"
Good one.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 215
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 12:58:53 AM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Today
at 12:37:55 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on January 04, 2022, 06:32:29 PM
Quote from: Robbso on January 04, 2022, 11:02:36 AM
Just so I remember correctly, Iraq under Saddam used chemical weapons on the Iranians, invaded Kuwait, exterminated Kurds, again by using chemical weapons such as gas and had god knows how many of his own subjects killed. On top of that he was always threatening Israel and destabilising the whole Middle East.
It was always going to happen. Im pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Im not convinced hes a fucking war criminal to be honest.
Go back a little further and Saddam was pretty much "our guy" in the middle East according to the US and therefore also to its puppy dog the UK, for taking the fight (and lots of our money and weapons) to the "Mad Mullahs" of Iran . Then when he turned his attention to the poorly defended, strategically important Kuwait, the general reaction was "wow, who knew?" Bush Snr of course then steamrollered in for a quick "showbiz" victory, that left Saddam in place and our Iraqi allies thrown under the bus! Then of course "W" followed on with the post 9/11 knee jerk reaction, which most Western Gov'ts stood back from except Blair. Quite why he supported Bush is anybody's guess, maybe he thought we'd provide the hearts and minds, he was wrong! It's interesting that the right wing and their press Barons commit so much focus on this whilst completely ignoring the Northern Ireland peace process (even with John Majors involvement). That said, I don't reckon it'll be that long before they are both labelled traitors for that when the Loyalists become the minority and can't always get their own way, like they were always erroneously promised for generations!
At the end of the day, if you think he should be denied this Honour because of his actions in Office,
then where were the objections to Thatcher's ?
Were there edgy gobshites like you with your pathetic online petitions back in 1995?
Not really online regularly till 2,000, put in a few shifts on Picket lines in the 80's though!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...