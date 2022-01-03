|
Squarewheelbike
Just so I remember correctly, Iraq under Saddam used chemical weapons on the Iranians, invaded Kuwait, exterminated Kurds, again by using chemical weapons such as gas and had god knows how many of his own subjects killed. On top of that he was always threatening Israel and destabilising the whole Middle East.
It was always going to happen. Im pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Im not convinced hes a fucking war criminal to be honest.
Go back a little further and Saddam was pretty much "our guy" in the middle East according to the US and therefore also to its puppy dog the UK, for taking the fight (and lots of our money and weapons) to the "Mad Mullahs" of Iran . Then when he turned his attention to the poorly defended, strategically important Kuwait, the general reaction was "wow, who knew?" Bush Snr of course then steamrollered in for a quick "showbiz" victory, that left Saddam in place and our Iraqi allies thrown under the bus! Then of course "W" followed on with the post 9/11 knee jerk reaction, which most Western Gov'ts stood back from except Blair. Quite why he supported Bush is anybody's guess, maybe he thought we'd provide the hearts and minds, he was wrong! It's interesting that the right wing and their press Barons commit so much focus on this whilst completely ignoring the Northern Ireland peace process (even with John Majors involvement). That said, I don't reckon it'll be that long before they are both labelled traitors for that when the Loyalists become the minority and can't always get their own way, like they were always erroneously promised for generations!
At the end of the day, if you think he should be denied this Honour because of his actions in Office, then where were the objections to Thatcher's ?
