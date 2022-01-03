headset

Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair









Blood on his hands Tony as he is called or known as by many has a 300k petition so far on him.







I voted him in at the time and didn't mind him as PM - he did handle the Iraqi war in a poor way.





IMO, I don't see him getting stripped of his knighthood though.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10362159/Tony-Blairs-knighthood-kick-teeth-people-Iraq-Anti-war-campaigners-say.html







Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 431 Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #1 on: January 03, 2022, 10:54:16 AM » Heard something the other day about how it's traditional for any ex prime minister to get knighted and that they can't jump the order so there's a backlog as they've been delaying Blair as nobody really wants to give it to him, that where ridiculous traditions get you but we love them in this country Logged

Bernie

Important to note it was the queens decision to knight him, not the usual recommendation from the government.

Robbso

Posts: 15 569 Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:02:36 AM » Just so I remember correctly, Iraq under Saddam used chemical weapons on the Iranians, invaded Kuwait, exterminated Kurds, again by using chemical weapons such as gas and had god knows how many of his own subjects killed. On top of that he was always threatening Israel and destabilising the whole Middle East.

It was always going to happen. Im pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Im not convinced hes a fucking war criminal to be honest.

Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 096Fred West ruined my wife Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:34:29 AM » Pardoned IRA terrorists but left British soldiers to have their every action questioned by the courts.



Murdered Dr David Kelly.



His preoccupation with wealth gain since leaving office are enough to ensure he should never have been knighted.



He does have that gorge jus wife mind. Some people have all the luck.

Robbso

Posts: 15 569 Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:02:51 PM » Peace process in Ireland is a bad thing? Id have been happier if the terrorists had been quietly gotten rid of, not going to happen though. Why isnt he in jail for murder, again no proof just hysterical bollocks from his detractors. Ill agree about his wife, not bothered what she looks like. She just seems a morally bankrupt money grabbing bitch. Logged

Minge

Superstar





Tony will of been told be the cleverest military people what the score was, he will of told the government what hes been told, the government would of said tell the military to crack on.

Sir Tony has done nothing wrong 👍🏻



Sir Tony has done nothing wrong 👍🏻

Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 257 Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:56:18 PM » Sir Tony couldnt wait to join his mate Bush in this illegal war. It put the vain bastard in front and centre of all the world news. Even now the odious creep cant stop trying to hog the limelight. What a slimy reptilian creature he is. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Go back a little further and Saddam was pretty much "our guy" in the middle East according to the US and therefore also to its puppy dog the UK, for taking the fight (and lots of our money and weapons) to the "Mad Mullahs" of Iran . Then when he turned his attention to the poorly defended, strategically important Kuwait, the general reaction was "wow, who knew?" Bush Snr of course then steamrollered in for a quick "showbiz" victory, that left Saddam in place and our Iraqi allies thrown under the bus! Then of course "W" followed on with the post 9/11 knee jerk reaction, which most Western Gov'ts stood back from except Blair. Quite why he supported Bush is anybody's guess, maybe he thought we'd provide the hearts and minds, he was wrong! It's interesting that the right wing and their press Barons commit so much focus on this whilst completely ignoring the Northern Ireland peace process (even with John Majors involvement). That said, I don't reckon it'll be that long before they are both labelled traitors for that when the Loyalists become the minority and can't always get their own way, like they were always erroneously promised for generations!



Go back a little further and Saddam was pretty much "our guy" in the middle East according to the US and therefore also to its puppy dog the UK, for taking the fight (and lots of our money and weapons) to the "Mad Mullahs" of Iran . Then when he turned his attention to the poorly defended, strategically important Kuwait, the general reaction was "wow, who knew?" Bush Snr of course then steamrollered in for a quick "showbiz" victory, that left Saddam in place and our Iraqi allies thrown under the bus! Then of course "W" followed on with the post 9/11 knee jerk reaction, which most Western Gov'ts stood back from except Blair. Quite why he supported Bush is anybody's guess, maybe he thought we'd provide the hearts and minds, he was wrong! It's interesting that the right wing and their press Barons commit so much focus on this whilst completely ignoring the Northern Ireland peace process (even with John Majors involvement). That said, I don't reckon it'll be that long before they are both labelled traitors for that when the Loyalists become the minority and can't always get their own way, like they were always erroneously promised for generations!

At the end of the day, if you think he should be denied this Honour because of his actions in Office, then where were the objections to Thatcher's ?

headset

January 03, 2022



BLAIR SHAME Ill give back my sons war medals over Tony Blairs knighthood, say family of hero soldier killed in Iraq



Now that above is a damning set of words from a true war hero's family.





I doubt he will get stripped but let us see how it pans out.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17222114/iraq-medals-tony-blair-knighthood/





Robbso

Posts: 15 569 Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #13 on: Today at 08:25:04 AM » My son has medals from his tours of Iraq, he never died, is he not a true war hero? Its terrible this lad died but the sun will use any cheap shot to get a headline. Shithouse paper at best. Logged

headset

Posts: 4 242 Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #14 on: Today at 08:33:49 AM »





i know what lets us all let the all mighty & great robbso tell us what we can read and say.





Robbso

Posts: 15 569 Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #15 on: Today at 10:20:14 AM »

headset

Posts: 4 242 Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:02:21 PM » Nope, I don't target/fish for lefties on here.

I do fish for nibbles from lefties on fly me OTR.

And even then it's a select few that are regular chompers that I go/aim for.



I played a straight bat on 'raw' and still ended up banned.

So now I just post on here what I want to with no intention

