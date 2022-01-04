headset

Posts: 4 218 Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « on: Yesterday at 10:36:20 AM »









Blood on his hands Tony as he is called or known as by many has a 300k petition so far on him.







I voted him in at the time and didn't mind him as PM - he did handle the Iraqi war in a poor way.





IMO, I don't see him getting stripped of his knighthood though.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10362159/Tony-Blairs-knighthood-kick-teeth-people-Iraq-Anti-war-campaigners-say.html







Itchy_ring

Heard something the other day about how it's traditional for any ex prime minister to get knighted and that they can't jump the order so there's a backlog as they've been delaying Blair as nobody really wants to give it to him, that where ridiculous traditions get you but we love them in this country

Bernie

Posts: 7 344 Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:36:39 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:54:16 AM

Important to note it was the queens decision to knight him, not the usual recommendation from the government.

Robbso

Posts: 15 562 Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:02:36 AM » Just so I remember correctly, Iraq under Saddam used chemical weapons on the Iranians, invaded Kuwait, exterminated Kurds, again by using chemical weapons such as gas and had god knows how many of his own subjects killed. On top of that he was always threatening Israel and destabilising the whole Middle East.

It was always going to happen. Im pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Im not convinced hes a fucking war criminal to be honest.

Westlane_rightwinger

Pardoned IRA terrorists but left British soldiers to have their every action questioned by the courts.



Murdered Dr David Kelly.



His preoccupation with wealth gain since leaving office are enough to ensure he should never have been knighted.



He does have that gorge jus wife mind. Some people have all the luck.

Robbso

Peace process in Ireland is a bad thing? Id have been happier if the terrorists had been quietly gotten rid of, not going to happen though. Why isnt he in jail for murder, again no proof just hysterical bollocks from his detractors. Ill agree about his wife, not bothered what she looks like. She just seems a morally bankrupt money grabbing bitch.

Minge

Tony will of been told be the cleverest military people what the score was, he will of told the government what hes been told, the government would of said tell the military to crack on.

Sir Tony has done nothing wrong 👍🏻

Westlane_rightwinger

It's will have ffs. Where's Farmer Tel when you need him.

Bill Buxton

Sir Tony couldnt wait to join his mate Bush in this illegal war. It put the vain bastard in front and centre of all the world news. Even now the odious creep cant stop trying to hog the limelight. What a slimy reptilian creature he is.