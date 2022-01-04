Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 04, 2022, 07:56:00 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair  (Read 275 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 218


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:36:20 AM »
has a petition going against him to strip him of his knighthood monkey




Blood on his hands Tony as he is called or known as by many has a 300k petition so far on him.



I voted him in at the time and didn't mind him as PM - he did handle the Iraqi war in a poor way.


IMO, I don't see him getting stripped of his knighthood though.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10362159/Tony-Blairs-knighthood-kick-teeth-people-Iraq-Anti-war-campaigners-say.html
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 427


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:54:16 AM »
Heard something the other day about how it's traditional for any ex prime minister to get knighted and that they can't jump the order so there's a backlog as they've been delaying Blair as nobody really wants to give it to him, that where ridiculous traditions get you but we love them in this country  souey
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 344


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:36:39 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:54:16 AM
Heard something the other day about how it's traditional for any ex prime minister to get knighted and that they can't jump the order so there's a backlog as they've been delaying Blair as nobody really wants to give it to him, that where ridiculous traditions get you but we love them in this country  souey

Important to note it was the queens decision to knight him, not the usual recommendation from the government.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 344


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:44:45 AM »
Here is the petition link

https://www.change.org/p/the-prime-minister-tony-blair-to-have-his-knight-companion-of-the-most-noble-order-of-the-garter-rescinded?signed=true
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 562


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:02:36 AM »
Just so I remember correctly, Iraq under Saddam used chemical weapons on the Iranians, invaded Kuwait, exterminated Kurds, again by using chemical weapons such as gas and had god knows how many of his own subjects killed. On top of that he was always threatening Israel and destabilising the whole Middle East.
It was always going to happen. Im pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Im not convinced hes a fucking war criminal to be honest.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 095


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:34:29 AM »
Pardoned IRA terrorists but left British soldiers to have their every action questioned by the courts.

Murdered Dr David Kelly.

His preoccupation with wealth gain since leaving office are enough to ensure he should never have been knighted.

He does have that gorge jus wife mind. Some people have all the luck.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 562


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:02:51 PM »
Peace process in Ireland is a bad thing? Id have been happier if the terrorists had been quietly gotten rid of, not going to happen though. Why isnt he in jail for murder, again no proof just hysterical bollocks from his detractors. Ill agree about his wife, not bothered what she looks like. She just seems a morally bankrupt money grabbing bitch.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 793

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:22:27 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:02:36 AM
Just so I remember correctly, Iraq under Saddam used chemical weapons on the Iranians, invaded Kuwait, exterminated Kurds, again by using chemical weapons such as gas and had god knows how many of his own subjects killed. On top of that he was always threatening Israel and destabilising the whole Middle East.
It was always going to happen. Im pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Im not convinced hes a fucking war criminal to be honest.

 :like:
Tony will of been told be the cleverest military people what the score was, he will of told the government what hes been told, the government would of said tell the military to crack on.

Sir Tony has done nothing wrong 👍🏻
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 095


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:42:56 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:22:27 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:02:36 AM
Just so I remember correctly, Iraq under Saddam used chemical weapons on the Iranians, invaded Kuwait, exterminated Kurds, again by using chemical weapons such as gas and had god knows how many of his own subjects killed. On top of that he was always threatening Israel and destabilising the whole Middle East.
It was always going to happen. Im pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Im not convinced hes a fucking war criminal to be honest.

 :like:
Tony will of been told be the cleverest military people what the score was, he will of told the government what hes been told, the government would of said tell the military to crack on.

Sir Tony has done nothing wrong 👍🏻


It's will have ffs. Where's Farmer Tel when you need him.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 257


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:56:18 PM »
Sir Tony couldnt wait to join his mate Bush in this illegal war. It put the vain bastard in front and centre of all the world news. Even now the odious creep cant stop trying to hog the limelight. What a slimy reptilian creature he is.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 095


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:21:31 PM »
Over 600,000 signatures.

Always happy to help a B Liar.

https://chng.it/VDkynrMWKB
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 210


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:32:29 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:02:36 AM
Just so I remember correctly, Iraq under Saddam used chemical weapons on the Iranians, invaded Kuwait, exterminated Kurds, again by using chemical weapons such as gas and had god knows how many of his own subjects killed. On top of that he was always threatening Israel and destabilising the whole Middle East.
It was always going to happen. Im pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Im not convinced hes a fucking war criminal to be honest.

Go back a little further and Saddam was pretty much "our guy" in the middle East according to the US and therefore also to its puppy dog the UK, for taking the fight (and lots of our money and weapons) to the "Mad Mullahs" of Iran . Then when he turned his attention to the poorly defended, strategically important  Kuwait, the general reaction was "wow, who knew?" Bush Snr of course then steamrollered in for a quick "showbiz" victory, that left Saddam in place and our Iraqi allies thrown under the bus! Then of course "W" followed on with the post 9/11 knee jerk reaction, which most Western Gov'ts stood back from except Blair. Quite why he supported Bush is anybody's guess, maybe he thought we'd provide the hearts and minds, he was wrong! It's interesting that the right wing and their press Barons commit so much focus on this whilst completely ignoring the Northern Ireland peace process (even with John Majors involvement). That said, I don't reckon it'll be that long before they are both labelled traitors for that when the Loyalists become the minority and can't always get their own way, like they were always erroneously promised for generations!

At the end of the day, if you think he should be denied this Honour because of his actions in Office, then where were the objections to Thatcher's ?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 