Posts: 4 206 Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « on: Yesterday at 10:36:10 AM »









Blood on his hands Tony as he is called or known as by many has a 300k petition so far on him.







I voted him in at the time and didn't mind him as PM - he did handle the Iraqi war in a poor way.





IMO, I don't see him getting stripped of his knighthood though.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10362159/Tony-Blairs-knighthood-kick-teeth-people-Iraq-Anti-war-campaigners-say.html







Blood on his hands Tony as he is called or known as by many has a 300k petition so far on him.

I voted him in at the time and didn't mind him as PM - he did handle the Iraqi war in a poor way.

IMO, I don't see him getting stripped of his knighthood though.

Posts: 3 423 Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:54:16 AM » Heard something the other day about how it's traditional for any ex prime minister to get knighted and that they can't jump the order so there's a backlog as they've been delaying Blair as nobody really wants to give it to him, that where ridiculous traditions get you but we love them in this country

Posts: 7 343 Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:36:39 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:54:16 AM

Heard something the other day about how it's traditional for any ex prime minister to get knighted and that they can't jump the order so there's a backlog as they've been delaying Blair as nobody really wants to give it to him, that where ridiculous traditions get you but we love them in this country

Important to note it was the queens decision to knight him, not the usual recommendation from the government.

Posts: 15 562 Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:02:36 AM » Just so I remember correctly, Iraq under Saddam used chemical weapons on the Iranians, invaded Kuwait, exterminated Kurds, again by using chemical weapons such as gas and had god knows how many of his own subjects killed. On top of that he was always threatening Israel and destabilising the whole Middle East.

It was always going to happen. Im pretty sure the House of Commons sanctioned the invasions, whether he lied or not about weapons of mass destruction is still to be proved( I think he did) Im not convinced hes a fucking war criminal to be honest.

Posts: 1 093Fred West ruined my wife Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:34:29 AM » Pardoned IRA terrorists but left British soldiers to have their every action questioned by the courts.



Murdered Dr David Kelly.



His preoccupation with wealth gain since leaving office are enough to ensure he should never have been knighted.



He does have that gorge jus wife mind. Some people have all the luck.

Posts: 15 562 Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:02:51 PM » Peace process in Ireland is a bad thing? Id have been happier if the terrorists had been quietly gotten rid of, not going to happen though. Why isnt he in jail for murder, again no proof just hysterical bollocks from his detractors. Ill agree about his wife, not bothered what she looks like. She just seems a morally bankrupt money grabbing bitch.