Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « on: Yesterday at 10:36:10 AM »









Blood on his hands Tony as he is called or known as by many has a 300k petition so far on him.







I voted him in at the time and didn't mind him as PM - he did handle the Iraqi war in a poor way.





IMO, I don't see him getting stripped of his knighthood though.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10362159/Tony-Blairs-knighthood-kick-teeth-people-Iraq-Anti-war-campaigners-say.html







Logged

Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:54:16 AM » Heard something the other day about how it's traditional for any ex prime minister to get knighted and that they can't jump the order so there's a backlog as they've been delaying Blair as nobody really wants to give it to him, that where ridiculous traditions get you but we love them in this country Logged

Re: Ex - Labour Leader Tony Blair « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:36:39 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:54:16 AM

Heard something the other day about how it's traditional for any ex prime minister to get knighted and that they can't jump the order so there's a backlog as they've been delaying Blair as nobody really wants to give it to him, that where ridiculous traditions get you but we love them in this country

Important to note it was the queens decision to knight him, not the usual recommendation from the government. Logged