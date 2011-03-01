Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Arrested for dancing  (Read 232 times)
Bernie
Posts: 7 336


« on: Yesterday at 03:14:25 PM »
We are sleepwalking into a fascist state.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10361259/Moment-police-storm-Glasgow-pub-arrest-two-people-breaching-Scottish-Covid-rules.html
Gingerpig
Posts: 953


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:23:12 PM »
Thats the Great Nictator for you .......the SNP are total facists deep down
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 419


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:00:23 PM »
Nationalist and socialist we all know where this ends up 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 254



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:10:45 PM »
Everyones to blame  BLM BLM BLM
Gingerpig
Posts: 953


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:15:56 PM »
Not exactly the fittest looking of female  police officers , looks like aa 10 yard run may be they physical  :alf:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 254



« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:30:50 PM »
Got balls, being a copper in Glasgow
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 419


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:37:04 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 04:30:50 PM
Got balls, being a copper in Glasgow

Exactly, so they shouldn't be getting sent mob handed to raid a ticketed NYE event just to satisfy Comrade Krankie, which ever senior officer authorised it should have a good look at their priorities
Snoozy
Posts: 571


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:45:11 PM »
This only ends when we say enough. Hopefully, things like this show that people are sick to the back teeth of it all and we just need to learn to live with the virus without fascist clamp downs.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 254



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:54:36 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 07:45:11 PM
This only ends when we say enough. Hopefully, things like this show that people are sick to the back teeth of it all and we just need to learn to live with the virus without fascist clamp downs.

Rise up against the vax conspiracy.
Snoozy
Posts: 571


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:32:01 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:54:36 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 07:45:11 PM
This only ends when we say enough. Hopefully, things like this show that people are sick to the back teeth of it all and we just need to learn to live with the virus without fascist clamp downs.

Rise up against the vax conspiracy.

Jawohl, mein Boris
Snoozy
Posts: 571


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:46:18 PM »
Anyway, its Booster No.8 that does the permanent damage lost
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 254



« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:14:00 PM »
Deaths from COVID and from vaccines are running neck and neck, so they are. Aye
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 254



« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:15:48 PM »
Its all about control  souey
Snoozy
Posts: 571


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:27:56 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:15:48 PM
Its all about control  souey
[/

None so blind as those who will not see
Robbso
Posts: 15 552


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:15:27 PM »
Im blind, what cant I see. I keep asking. Who are they, them. What are they controlling?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 254



« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:48:24 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 09:27:56 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:15:48 PM
Its all about control  souey
[/

None so blind as those who will not see

You sound like Steve Goldby; whatever happened to that fucker?
