Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 03, 2022, 01:15:03 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Arrested for dancing
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Arrested for dancing (Read 232 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 336
Arrested for dancing
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:14:25 PM »
We are sleepwalking into a fascist state.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10361259/Moment-police-storm-Glasgow-pub-arrest-two-people-breaching-Scottish-Covid-rules.html
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 953
Re: Arrested for dancing
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:23:12 PM »
Thats the Great Nictator for you .......the SNP are total facists deep down
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 419
Re: Arrested for dancing
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:00:23 PM »
Nationalist and socialist we all know where this ends up
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 254
Re: Arrested for dancing
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:10:45 PM »
Everyones to blame
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 953
Re: Arrested for dancing
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:15:56 PM »
Not exactly the fittest looking of female police officers , looks like aa 10 yard run may be they physical
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 254
Re: Arrested for dancing
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 04:30:50 PM »
Got balls, being a copper in Glasgow
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 419
Re: Arrested for dancing
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 04:37:04 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 04:30:50 PM
Got balls, being a copper in Glasgow
Exactly, so they shouldn't be getting sent mob handed to raid a ticketed NYE event just to satisfy Comrade Krankie, which ever senior officer authorised it should have a good look at their priorities
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 571
Re: Arrested for dancing
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:45:11 PM »
This only ends when we say enough. Hopefully, things like this show that people are sick to the back teeth of it all and we just need to learn to live with the virus without fascist clamp downs.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 254
Re: Arrested for dancing
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:54:36 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on
Yesterday
at 07:45:11 PM
This only ends when we say enough. Hopefully, things like this show that people are sick to the back teeth of it all and we just need to learn to live with the virus without fascist clamp downs.
Rise up against the vax conspiracy.
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 571
Re: Arrested for dancing
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 08:32:01 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 07:54:36 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on
Yesterday
at 07:45:11 PM
This only ends when we say enough. Hopefully, things like this show that people are sick to the back teeth of it all and we just need to learn to live with the virus without fascist clamp downs.
Rise up against the vax conspiracy.
Jawohl, mein Boris
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 571
Re: Arrested for dancing
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 08:46:18 PM »
Anyway, its Booster No.8 that does the permanent damage
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 254
Re: Arrested for dancing
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:14:00 PM »
Deaths from COVID and from vaccines are running neck and neck, so they are. Aye
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 254
Re: Arrested for dancing
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:15:48 PM »
Its all about control
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 571
Re: Arrested for dancing
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 09:27:56 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:15:48 PM
Its all about control
[/
None so blind as those who will not see
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 552
Re: Arrested for dancing
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 11:15:27 PM »
Im blind, what cant I see. I keep asking. Who are they, them. What are they controlling?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 254
Re: Arrested for dancing
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 11:48:24 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on
Yesterday
at 09:27:56 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:15:48 PM
Its all about control
[/
None so blind as those who will not see
You sound like Steve Goldby; whatever happened to that fucker?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...