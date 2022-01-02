Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Arrested for dancing
on: Today at 03:14:25 PM
We are sleepwalking into a fascist state.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10361259/Moment-police-storm-Glasgow-pub-arrest-two-people-breaching-Scottish-Covid-rules.html
