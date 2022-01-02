Welcome,
January 02, 2022, 03:17:37 PM
Arrested for dancing
Author
Topic: Arrested for dancing (Read 9 times)
Bernie
Posts: 7 336
Arrested for dancing
«
on:
Today
at 03:14:25 PM »
We are sleepwalking into a fascist state.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10361259/Moment-police-storm-Glasgow-pub-arrest-two-people-breaching-Scottish-Covid-rules.html
