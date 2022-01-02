Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 02, 2022, 03:17:31 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Good start Brizzle City
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Good start Brizzle City (Read 29 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 358
Good start Brizzle City
«
on:
Today
at 02:12:24 PM »
Keep it up!
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 358
Re: Good start Brizzle City
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:33:39 PM »
OMG.....talk about being a jonah!
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 163
Re: Good start Brizzle City
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:41:04 PM »
make sure you back blackburn and wba later on in the name of boro ... with punting like that lad
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 163
Re: Good start Brizzle City
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:13:45 PM »
don't worry I've backed Everton and they've gone one nowt down already.
He might get the bullet if they lose at home today Rafa.
Lets not forget cup weekend for the premiership managers is as good as an international break for getting the sack
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...