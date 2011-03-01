Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Crime capital of the UK! 🥇🥇🥇🥇  (Read 230 times)
Ben G
« on: Yesterday at 01:35:06 PM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16918261/england-wales-most-dangerous-county-crime-map/

I honestly dont think its that bad tbh.
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:41:13 PM »
very selective & appears the south of the country is a haven of peace .....if you ignore all the london murders & stabbings , also very little mention of all the W yorks   grooming gangs in the sex offences bit ....there again it is the Sun so starts from very low standards
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:46:05 PM »
It's definitely noticeable how much crime there is up here when you've been away for a few years, it's constant from stupid petty stuff to more serious sex and violent crimes.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:36:27 PM »
It seems that Cleveland Police have an extremely poor reputation. Unfortunately the layer of socio economic scum on Teesside is rather deep so you would expect a high rate of crime. Couple this with a rubbish police force so its not surprising.
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:16:47 PM »
Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester have shootings and stabbing every fucking week
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:25:07 PM »
Cleveland Police are bent.

They never catch those running drugs only the lower rats.
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:49:25 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 08:25:07 PM
Cleveland Police are bent.

They never catch those running drugs only the lower rats.

Like every other force. Just legalise them. Bad boys out of business
