January 03, 2022, 01:14:50 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Crime capital of the UK! 🥇🥇🥇🥇
Author
Topic: Crime capital of the UK! 🥇🥇🥇🥇 (Read 230 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 726
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:35:06 PM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16918261/england-wales-most-dangerous-county-crime-map/
I honestly dont think its that bad tbh.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 953
Re: Crime capital of the UK! 🥇🥇🥇🥇
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:41:13 PM »
very selective & appears the south of the country is a haven of peace .....if you ignore all the london murders & stabbings , also very little mention of all the W yorks grooming gangs in the sex offences bit ....there again it is the Sun so starts from very low standards
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 419
Re: Crime capital of the UK! 🥇🥇🥇🥇
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 02:46:05 PM »
It's definitely noticeable how much crime there is up here when you've been away for a few years, it's constant from stupid petty stuff to more serious sex and violent crimes.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 243
Re: Crime capital of the UK! 🥇🥇🥇🥇
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:36:27 PM »
It seems that Cleveland Police have an extremely poor reputation. Unfortunately the layer of socio economic scum on Teesside is rather deep so you would expect a high rate of crime. Couple this with a rubbish police force so its not surprising.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 552
Re: Crime capital of the UK! 🥇🥇🥇🥇
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 06:16:47 PM »
Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester have shootings and stabbing every fucking week
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 090
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Crime capital of the UK! 🥇🥇🥇🥇
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:25:07 PM »
Cleveland Police are bent.
They never catch those running drugs only the lower rats.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 254
Re: Crime capital of the UK! 🥇🥇🥇🥇
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:49:25 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Yesterday
at 08:25:07 PM
Cleveland Police are bent.
They never catch those running drugs only the lower rats.
Like every other force. Just legalise them. Bad boys out of business
Logged
