Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 02, 2022, 03:17:18 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Crime capital of the UK! 🥇🥇🥇🥇  (Read 51 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 726


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 01:35:06 PM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16918261/england-wales-most-dangerous-county-crime-map/

I honestly dont think its that bad tbh.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 951


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:41:13 PM »
very selective & appears the south of the country is a haven of peace .....if you ignore all the london murders & stabbings , also very little mention of all the W yorks   grooming gangs in the sex offences bit ....there again it is the Sun so starts from very low standards
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 414


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:46:05 PM »
It's definitely noticeable how much crime there is up here when you've been away for a few years, it's constant from stupid petty stuff to more serious sex and violent crimes.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 