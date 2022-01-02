Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 02, 2022, 03:17:18 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Crime capital of the UK! 🥇🥇🥇🥇
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Crime capital of the UK! 🥇🥇🥇🥇 (Read 51 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 726
Crime capital of the UK! 🥇🥇🥇🥇
«
on:
Today
at 01:35:06 PM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16918261/england-wales-most-dangerous-county-crime-map/
I honestly dont think its that bad tbh.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 951
Re: Crime capital of the UK! 🥇🥇🥇🥇
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:41:13 PM »
very selective & appears the south of the country is a haven of peace .....if you ignore all the london murders & stabbings , also very little mention of all the W yorks grooming gangs in the sex offences bit ....there again it is the Sun so starts from very low standards
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 414
Re: Crime capital of the UK! 🥇🥇🥇🥇
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:46:05 PM »
It's definitely noticeable how much crime there is up here when you've been away for a few years, it's constant from stupid petty stuff to more serious sex and violent crimes.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...