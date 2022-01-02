Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 02, 2022, 03:17:12 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Headsets Sundays Premiership Money Spinner
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Headsets Sundays Premiership Money Spinner (Read 78 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 4 163
Headsets Sundays Premiership Money Spinner
«
on:
Today
at 12:01:13 PM »
Yes, he has sacked the tricky treble this week and gone for a premiership tricky 4 list.
£1
Villa away win.
Everton home win.
Burnley away win - more fingers crossed on this one
Liverpool away win.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 414
Re: Headsets Sundays Premiership Money Spinner
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:22:18 PM »
All look tricky today 14/1 treble
Brentford draw
Chelsea and Leeds wins
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 163
Re: Headsets Sundays Premiership Money Spinner
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:20:45 PM »
The 1st of my super Sunday bets is
A goldie horn on Emiliano Buendia
Aston Villa 2-1 @ 66/1
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 951
Re: Headsets Sundays Premiership Money Spinner
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:42:59 PM »
Villa
Burnley
everton draw
Liverpool
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...