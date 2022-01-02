Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 02, 2022, 03:17:12 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Headsets Sundays Premiership Money Spinner  (Read 78 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 163


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:01:13 PM »
Yes, he has sacked the tricky treble this week and gone for a premiership tricky 4 list.

£1


Villa away win.

Everton home win.

Burnley away win - more fingers crossed on this one monkey

Liverpool away win.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 414


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:22:18 PM »
All look tricky today 14/1 treble

Brentford draw

Chelsea and Leeds wins
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 163


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:20:45 PM »
The 1st of my super Sunday bets is

A goldie horn on Emiliano Buendia
Aston Villa 2-1 @ 66/1
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 951


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:42:59 PM »
Villa
Burnley
everton draw
Liverpool
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 