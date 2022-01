Westlane_rightwinger

Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 02:15:51 AM Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 01:26:38 AM Arise SIR TONY BLAIR

Apart from the whole unnecessary war in Iraq he was a blinding Prime Minister





Apart from the whole unnecessary war in Iraq he was a blinding Prime Minister

Blinding innocent civilians in Iraq. Blinding HMRC by siphoning off millions through dubious partnerships. Blinding investigations into the murder of Dr David Kelly.



He's a war criminal who is now obsessed with money, as are his vile kids.. The only saving grace is that he has wake up to possibly the world's ugliest woman.



Blinding innocent civilians in Iraq. Blinding HMRC by siphoning off millions through dubious partnerships. Blinding investigations into the murder of Dr David Kelly.

He's a war criminal who is now obsessed with money, as are his vile kids.. The only saving grace is that he has wake up to possibly the world's ugliest woman.

https://www.theguardian.com/housing-network/2016/mar/18/tony-blair-profiting-housing-crisis-investment-property