Four months into a five year contract. Arsehole

The honeymoon period didnt last long for him or Tuchel

Posts: 4 218 Re: Lukaku « Reply #2 on: December 31, 2021, 04:14:41 PM » that's the problem with today's game - the players have been bigged up that much, and get paid that much. they now come and, go and pretty much do as they now, please. Due to millionaire status



The only one that stands up to them is Daniel levy from Spurs.

Posts: 4 218 Re: Lukaku « Reply #3 on: January 02, 2022, 11:43:02 AM »



Players have a bit too much to say about things these days when under contract.



They are the talent but should not be allowed to run things over a manager or club owner.





Let's see what he is all about now - will the dummy come out and he asks to be sold in January or will knuckle down and get on with it after the OP says having just signed 5 yr mega-money deal for himself.



I think the Scousers will turn them over today..



Well done Tuchel







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17200082/romelu-lukaku-axed-chelsea-squad-liverpool-tuchel/ Romelu Lukaaku axed for today's game - the right decision for me. The players need to learn that any club is bigger than the player and the manager should be allowed to call the shots.Players have a bit too much to say about things these days when under contract.They are the talent but should not be allowed to run things over a manager or club owner.Let's see what he is all about now - will the dummy come out and he asks to be sold in January or will knuckle down and get on with it after the OP says having just signed 5 yr mega-money deal for himself.I think the Scousers will turn them over today..Well done Tuchel

Blokes off his head, not even as if he could play the I'm a foreigner so didn't know what it was going to be like card

Like all entitled fuckers , its always someone elses fault , he will do what they all do cause shite ,then be loaned etc , constantly moved about through his career , never stays anywhere long

Posts: 4 218 Re: Lukaku « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:20:45 AM » I doubt it would happen but it would be great if Roman Ambravich did a Steve Gibson and just banish Lukaka to the stands until his contract ends like Gibson did with Mendietta that time.



It would turn him into a right fat fucker if he never trained or played again for 5 yrs.





It would mean Chelsea writing off millions which I can't see happening.





It only ever happens in football the rest of society goes to work and falls in line.





Footballers seem to think they are above any pecking order. Happy to piss on the hand that feeds them or thats made them very wealthy. Logged

Posts: 4 218 Re: Lukaku « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:08:51 PM » A caller on talksport just made a good comment on Lukaku.



Maybe a swap deal might take place with Spurs and Harry Kane.



Conte was his gaffer at Inter Milan so it could happen.



That leaves Kane to move to Chelsea in search of a medal/trophy



Interesting thought. Logged