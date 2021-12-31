Romelu Lukaaku axed for today's game - the right decision for me. The players need to learn that any club is bigger than the player and the manager should be allowed to call the shots.
Players have a bit too much to say about things these days when under contract.
They are the talent but should not be allowed to run things over a manager or club owner.
Let's see what he is all about now - will the dummy come out and he asks to be sold in January or will knuckle down and get on with it after the OP says having just signed 5 yr mega-money deal for himself.
I think the Scousers will turn them over today..
Well done Tuchelhttps://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17200082/romelu-lukaku-axed-chelsea-squad-liverpool-tuchel/