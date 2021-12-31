Welcome,
January 02, 2022, 03:15:21 AM
IPTV fire stick ?
Topic: IPTV fire stick ?
Ben G
IPTV fire stick ?
«
on:
December 31, 2021, 10:58:53 AM
For research purposes only .
Any recommendations?
Robbso
Re: IPTV fire stick ?
«
Reply #1 on:
December 31, 2021, 11:11:58 AM
Minge will point you in the right direction.
Micksgrill
Re: IPTV fire stick ?
«
Reply #2 on:
December 31, 2021, 02:25:13 PM
I've got mine....called ripcord. Proper decent set up and don't have any probs at all and run it through vpn.. get the 4k movies etc on plex plus never missed any games on there. Think it costs 60 quid a year.
Ben G
Re: IPTV fire stick ?
«
Reply #3 on:
December 31, 2021, 03:11:06 PM
Got a source ?
Minge
Re: IPTV fire stick ?
«
Reply #4 on:
December 31, 2021, 05:16:37 PM
You do need a good internet connection , and buy a firestick router adapter cable
Where I live, the best internet speed we can get is 56meg , and we do get the odd buffer issues
Should have no issues if you get faster than that
Teesside Tammy
Re: IPTV fire stick ?
«
Reply #5 on:
December 31, 2021, 06:18:50 PM
THIS IS ILLEGAL AND SHOULD NOT BE PROMOTED ON HERE!!! PEOPLE HAVE TO PAY A LOT OF MONEY TO WATCH SKY ETC, WHY SHOULD SOME SCUMBAG GET IT CHEAPER AND ILLEGALLY??
Minge
Re: IPTV fire stick ?
«
Reply #6 on:
December 31, 2021, 06:37:56 PM
Wow, had no idea Ben was a scumbag .
Ben, you scumbag cunt
Ben G
Re: IPTV fire stick ?
«
Reply #7 on:
December 31, 2021, 06:39:45 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on December 31, 2021, 06:18:50 PM
THIS IS ILLEGAL AND SHOULD NOT BE PROMOTED ON HERE!!! PEOPLE HAVE TO PAY A LOT OF MONEY TO WATCH SKY ETC, WHY SHOULD SOME SCUMBAG GET IT CHEAPER AND ILLEGALLY??
Im writing an article about scumbag peasants. Just needed a heads up on siege to find these things.
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: IPTV fire stick ?
«
Reply #8 on:
December 31, 2021, 06:47:23 PM
Fuck off Tammy Tampax. If it's not illegal we'd don't snort it. Okay ?
Tom_Trinder
Re: IPTV fire stick ?
«
Reply #9 on:
December 31, 2021, 07:44:12 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on December 31, 2021, 06:47:23 PM
Fuck off Tammy Tampax. If it's not illegal we'd don't snort it. Okay ?
Tammy Tampax.
Teesside Tammy
Re: IPTV fire stick ?
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 02:47:16 PM »
DISGRACE
beamishboro
Re: IPTV fire stick ?
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 04:31:32 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on December 31, 2021, 02:25:13 PM
I've got mine....called ripcord. Proper decent set up and don't have any probs at all and run it through vpn.. get the 4k movies etc on plex plus never missed any games on there. Think it costs 60 quid a year.
