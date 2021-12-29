Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Josef Fritzel could be freed  (Read 65 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 05:05:29 PM »
And we think our legal system is soft, this monster should die in prison

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10352791/Josef-Fritzl-undergoes-psychological-tests-determine-not-FREED-prison.html
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:59:17 PM »
Surely any shrink worth his salt would not let him see the light of day again.

I get they need to be 'checked' every now and again but freedom should never be a question with him.
