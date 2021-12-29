Welcome,
December 29, 2021, 06:55:09 PM
Josef Fritzel could be freed
Author
Topic: Josef Fritzel could be freed (Read 65 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 399
Josef Fritzel could be freed
«
on:
Today
at 05:05:29 PM »
And we think our legal system is soft, this monster should die in prison
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10352791/Josef-Fritzl-undergoes-psychological-tests-determine-not-FREED-prison.html
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 120
Re: Josef Fritzel could be freed
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:59:17 PM »
Surely any shrink worth his salt would not let him see the light of day again.
I get they need to be 'checked' every now and again but freedom should never be a question with him.
