The FA cup was first devalued by Man U and their world club cup bollocks, that opened the floodgates. Foreign coaches fielding weakened teams because they didnt class it as important as finishing top 4 in the premier league and entry to the golden goose of the champions league. Fucking disgraceful, the greatest cup competition in world football shit on. No replays now in the early rounds, why, because of the fear of fixture congestion for the elite. What about the financial lifeline a replay can offer to a lower league or non league club struggling to stay afloat.
Its all about the rich clubs getting richer, they got a bloody nose last year when their greed was exposed. They really dont give a fuck. The Newcastle takeover proved that beyond doubt