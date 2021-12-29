headset

Gary Neville Talking Sense



It's the top dogs and their managers who are the guilty ones - if they cant play their 1st 11 pretty much every game they start crying.



And the best laugh is they want 5 subs and they can't even get a team out at present ...



the fiddling this like fuck.... Klopp moaning about the fixture schedule over x/mas...Liverpool's boxing day game called off so gets his rest and they only went and lost to Leicster



These foreign managers come into our league on massive money knowing all about the fixture list. If they dont like it they shouldnt come. Get on with it, last nights performance made Klopp look like a twat after Leicester played the best side in the country for running the legs off the opposition then turned up two days later and beat a team who had Boxing Day off.

Like you say They should fuck off if they don't like the schedule.



U never hear about them having to play too many champion league games - it's always the league cup or fa cup that gets kicked to fuck - off them in press conferences...

Yes, you could just imagine his after-match media conference had they played boxing day and then lost like they did last night.. The fucker wouldn't have shut up about playing boxing day.
Like you say They should fuck off if they don't like the schedule.
U never hear about them having to play too many champion league games - it's always the league cup or fa cup that gets kicked to fuck - off them in press conferences...

The newcastle one is just the final slap to the rules , literally all knew the minute those 2 went off , the Everton game was virtually off , they were on the Everton & geordie forums within a hour predicting it . Whatever happened like us & Blackburn to independant Docs looking at the cases & reporting to the PL .
The same fuckers will be whining in may again about too many games .

The same fuckers will be whining in may again about too many games .



If Blackpool play us tonight it will restore a modicum of faith that some are trying to carry on !!!!!

The FA cup was first devalued by Man U and their world club cup bollocks, that opened the floodgates. Foreign coaches fielding weakened teams because they didnt class it as important as finishing top 4 in the premier league and entry to the golden goose of the champions league. Fucking disgraceful, the greatest cup competition in world football shit on. No replays now in the early rounds, why, because of the fear of fixture congestion for the elite. What about the financial lifeline a replay can offer to a lower league or non league club struggling to stay afloat.
Its all about the rich clubs getting richer, they got a bloody nose last year when their greed was exposed. They really dont give a fuck. The Newcastle takeover proved that beyond doubt