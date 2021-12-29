Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 29, 2021, 04:24:35 PM
Author Topic: Gary Neville Talking Sense  (Read 118 times)
headset
« on: Today at 12:45:14 PM »
over game cancellations - winter has only just started and they are calling games off for next to nothing.

It's the top dogs and their managers who are the guilty ones - if they cant play their 1st 11 pretty much every game they start crying.

And the best laugh is they want 5 subs and they can't even get a team out at present ...:wanker:

the fiddling this like fuck.... Klopp moaning about the fixture schedule over x/mas...Liverpool's boxing day game called off so gets his rest and they only went and lost to Leicster monkey

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10352357/Gary-Neville-says-Manchester-United-forced-play-Covid-outbreak.html
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:00:26 PM »
These foreign managers come into our league on massive money knowing all about the fixture list. If they dont like it they shouldnt come. Get on with it, last nights performance made Klopp look like a twat after Leicester played the best side in the country for running the legs off the opposition then turned up two days later and beat a team who had Boxing Day off.
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:08:01 PM »
Yes, you could just imagine his after-match media conference had they played boxing day and then lost like they did last night.. The fucker wouldn't have shut up about playing boxing day.

Like you say They should fuck off if they don't like the schedule.

U never hear about them having to play too many champion league games - it's always the league cup or fa cup that gets kicked to fuck - off them in press conferences...:wanker:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:10:30 PM »
Exactly ^

Make the European competitions straight knock out if it bothers them so fucking much.
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:10:51 PM »
The newcastle one is just the final slap to the rules , literally all knew the minute those 2 went off , the Everton game was virtually off , they were on the Everton & geordie forums within a hour  predicting it . Whatever happened like us & Blackburn to independant Docs looking at the cases & reporting to the PL .
The same fuckers will be whining in may again about too many games .

If Blackpool play us tonight it will restore a modicum of faith that some are trying to carry on !!!!!
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:37:49 PM »
The FA cup was first devalued by Man U and their world club cup bollocks, that opened the floodgates. Foreign coaches fielding weakened teams because they didnt class it as important as finishing top 4 in the premier league and entry to the golden goose of the champions league. Fucking disgraceful, the greatest cup competition in world football shit on. No replays now in the early rounds, why, because of the fear of fixture congestion for the elite. What about the financial lifeline a replay can offer to a lower league or non league club struggling to stay afloat.

Its all about the rich clubs getting richer, they got a bloody nose last year when their greed was exposed. They really dont give a fuck. The Newcastle takeover proved that beyond doubt :lenin:
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:14:10 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 01:10:30 PM
Exactly ^

Make the European competitions straight knock out if it bothers them so fucking much.

its exactly what the media should put to them one day on live TV... they might never get back in front of them if they ever did.

Or even better ask them ( managers who finish 2,3 & 4 in the league ) to cut the champions league down to league winners only to reduce games, and see what reply you get back.... the fuckers will go red with rage.
