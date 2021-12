headset

Gary Neville Talking Sense



It's the top dogs and their managers who are the guilty ones - if they cant play their 1st 11 pretty much every game they start crying.



And the best laugh is they want 5 subs and they can't even get a team out at present ...



the fiddling this like fuck.... Klopp moaning about the fixture schedule over x/mas...Liverpool's boxing day game called off so gets his rest and they only went and lost to Leicster



These foreign managers come into our league on massive money knowing all about the fixture list. If they don't like it they shouldn't come. Get on with it, last night's performance made Klopp look like a twat after Leicester played the best side in the country for running the legs off the opposition then turned up two days later and beat a team who had Boxing Day off.

Re: Gary Neville Talking Sense



Like you say They should fuck off if they don't like the schedule.



U never hear about them having to play too many champion league games - it's always the league cup or fa cup that gets kicked to fuck - off them in press conferences...

Yes, you could just imagine his after-match media conference had they played boxing day and then lost like they did last night.. The fucker wouldn't have shut up about playing boxing day. Like you say They should fuck off if they don't like the schedule. U never hear about them having to play too many champion league games - it's always the league cup or fa cup that gets kicked to fuck - off them in press conferences...