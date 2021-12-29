headset

Offline



Posts: 4 272





Posts: 4 272 Ghislaine Maxwell « on: December 29, 2021, 07:16:03 AM »



I can see here walking here as does the comments section.



Don't rule it out.



Case thrown out if i was to put a quid on the outcome.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10350001/Ghislaine-Maxwell-jurors-begin-fifth-day-deliberations.html#comments



Are they just softening us up here regarding her trial?I can see here walking here as does the comments section.Don't rule it out.Case thrown out if i was to put a quid on the outcome. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 937





Posts: 2 937 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #1 on: December 29, 2021, 01:01:54 PM » Hope she gets off Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 348





Posts: 7 348 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #3 on: December 29, 2021, 01:27:01 PM » What is it she's actually supposed to have done wrong?



Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 797



Superstar





Posts: 10 797Superstar Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #4 on: December 29, 2021, 01:30:15 PM » Find kids so she and Jeff could buck them I think Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 937





Posts: 2 937 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #7 on: December 29, 2021, 01:40:53 PM » Young girls actually, who never said no, and kept going back for more.



Not saying its morally right, but what is the crime? Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 594





Posts: 15 594 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #8 on: December 29, 2021, 01:44:48 PM »



Fucking hell She faces multiple criminal charges related to the trafficking and sexual abuse of young women and GIRLS.Fucking hell Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 594





Posts: 15 594 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #9 on: December 29, 2021, 02:41:52 PM » Young girls actually, who never said no, and kept going back for more.



Staggering, the dirty grooming cunts in Rotherham relied on the fact they could groom vulnerable young girls and ply them with drink and drugs to make them come back.

If shes innocent I hope she walks if not throw the fucking book at her. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 272





Posts: 4 272 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #10 on: December 29, 2021, 03:58:18 PM » Quote from: kippers on December 29, 2021, 01:01:54 PM Hope she gets off







fucking hell she is as guilty as fuck for me from what I've read - she was a top pimp who had a dabble at the goods herself - she is not the worst in it all but is up to her eyes in it all.







She will have some dirt up her sleeve on others - the flip side to the whole matter is the fact it's five days in which tells you it is not a clear-cut case.





fucking hell she is as guilty as fuck for me from what I've read - she was a top pimp who had a dabble at the goods herself - she is not the worst in it all but is up to her eyes in it all.She will have some dirt up her sleeve on others - the flip side to the whole matter is the fact it's five days in which tells you it is not a clear-cut case. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 272





Posts: 4 272 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #11 on: December 29, 2021, 04:18:31 PM » Quote from: kippers on December 29, 2021, 01:40:53 PM Young girls actually, who never said no, and kept going back for more.



Not saying its morally right, but what is the crime?



if they are under age its well out of order - I get the money compo claim that's getting spunked around. that bird pictured with Randy Andy is a bit suspect as well. if they are under age its well out of order - I get the money compo claim that's getting spunked around. that bird pictured with Randy Andy is a bit suspect as well. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 937





Posts: 2 937 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #12 on: December 29, 2021, 04:19:18 PM » Quote from: Robbso on December 29, 2021, 02:41:52 PM Young girls actually, who never said no, and kept going back for more.



Staggering, the dirty grooming cunts in Rotherham relied on the fact they could groom vulnerable young girls and ply them with drink and drugs to make them come back.

If shes innocent I hope she walks if not throw the fucking book at her.



Under age is a criminal offence. Under age is a criminal offence. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 444





Posts: 3 444 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #13 on: December 29, 2021, 04:54:44 PM » From what Ive read I think they would have been over age in uk at the time I.e. 17 and there would have been no crime unless they were forced which doesnt seem to be the case. Morally wrong and possibly criminal in US to entice impressionable young women but been going on for ever and always will. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 937





Posts: 2 937 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #14 on: December 29, 2021, 05:08:57 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 29, 2021, 04:54:44 PM From what Ive read I think they would have been over age in uk at the time I.e. 17 and there would have been no crime unless they were forced which doesnt seem to be the case. Morally wrong and possibly criminal in US to entice impressionable young women but been going on for ever and always will.



That's my take too. That's my take too. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 594





Posts: 15 594 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #15 on: December 29, 2021, 05:33:51 PM »



Ive read on here that Epstein, Clinton and other high profile people should be shot, castrated or whatever now people think shes done nowt wrong She faces multiple criminal charges, so she is accused of trafficking under age girls in the USAIve read on here that Epstein, Clinton and other high profile people should be shot, castrated or whatever now people think shes done nowt wrong Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 797



Superstar





Posts: 10 797Superstar Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #16 on: December 29, 2021, 07:16:38 PM » Isnt the legal age something mad like 21 in America Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 594





Posts: 15 594 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #17 on: December 29, 2021, 07:26:02 PM » 17 I think, 21 to drink, different states have different laws Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 937





Posts: 2 937 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #18 on: December 29, 2021, 07:46:19 PM » Trafficking is gonna be a tough charge to convict on.



To be fair, if trafficking is the main charge, its difficult to nail it to her alone. Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 1 096





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 096Fred West ruined my wife Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #19 on: December 29, 2021, 11:19:25 PM » Guilty. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 594





Posts: 15 594 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #20 on: December 29, 2021, 11:21:47 PM »

Some strange feckers on here

Found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffery Epstein.Some strange feckers on here Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 594





Posts: 15 594 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #21 on: December 29, 2021, 11:32:37 PM » Andrew and Donald should be worried to be honest Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 444





Posts: 3 444 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #22 on: December 29, 2021, 11:58:42 PM » Fair enough, just read some more about it and one was 14 when it started and a few 16 so definitely guilty of crimes under US and would have a grooming case to answer under UK law too.



As said Andrew and a few others will be looking over their shoulders even more now. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 594





Posts: 15 594 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #23 on: December 30, 2021, 12:05:11 AM » 14 is guilty anywhere surely Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 594





Posts: 15 594 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #25 on: December 30, 2021, 12:42:08 AM » Her old man was as bent as fuck, ask his pension stakeholders. Killed himself cos he was a low life thief. Maxwell wasnt his given name btw. Ján Ludvík Hoch Was his birth name. He did however fight for the allies in the war. Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 733





Mountain KingPosts: 4 733 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #27 on: December 30, 2021, 11:45:17 AM » I suspect Epstein was her daddy substitute and she was in his thrall. Its quite often that people commit heinous crimes just for fear or either abandonment or rejection. Logged Tory Cunt

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 594





Posts: 15 594 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #28 on: December 30, 2021, 12:02:38 PM » Or she is a spoilt rich bitch who thinks they can have anything they want. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 272





Posts: 4 272 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #30 on: December 31, 2021, 06:53:51 AM »





According to this report, He gets a news update on Tuesday about himself....





He will have the deodorant in to help with his perspiring problem





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17181341/prince-andrew-ghislaine-maxwell-sex-trafficking-jeffrey-epstein







Randy Andy left on his own while the rest of the royals enjoy a break.According to this report, He gets a news update on Tuesday about himself....He will have the deodorant in to help with his perspiring problem Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 444





Posts: 3 444 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #31 on: December 31, 2021, 09:49:13 AM »



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17183103/prince-andrew-wants-sex-case-dismissed-protect-queen/



More like save his own arse. Wants to protect the queenMore like save his own arse. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 272





Posts: 4 272 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #32 on: January 02, 2022, 11:22:35 AM »



He will be on sleeping tablets this fucker or dope to knock him to sleep.



I still think the dirty bastard will get away with things especially whilst Lizzie is about.



William and Kate seem to be the ones used to improve the royal profile and probably are two decent humans despite the silver spoon factor. Charlie would be best advised to hand it over to them when the Queens gone or it might get a tad rocky for the royals with Charlie in charge.



Long live the monarchy





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17197501/prince-andrew-could-be-stripped-duke-of-york-title/ BANNED OLD DUKE OF YORK - you can't beat some of the headlines the press comes out withHe will be on sleeping tablets this fucker or dope to knock him to sleep.I still think the dirty bastard will get away with things especially whilst Lizzie is about.William and Kate seem to be the ones used to improve the royal profile and probably are two decent humans despite the silver spoon factor. Charlie would be best advised to hand it over to them when the Queens gone or it might get a tad rocky for the royals with Charlie in charge.Long live the monarchy Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 444





Posts: 3 444 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #33 on: January 02, 2022, 12:18:37 PM » Prince Andrew wants to keep his fingers crossed Madge stays around for a while I reckon Charlie and Wills will quickly ditch the full legal protection he is getting at the moment Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 733





Mountain KingPosts: 4 733 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #34 on: January 03, 2022, 09:46:34 PM »



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10364819/Unsealed-settlement-Jeffrey-Epstein-Virginia-Robert-makes-no-mention-Prince-Andrew.html Interesting news today. Ive read that as the plaintiff has already signed a waver on which she agreed never to pursue further. Logged Tory Cunt

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 578





Posts: 578 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #36 on: January 04, 2022, 12:00:47 AM » Looks like shes been bought off tonight. Status Quo prevails Logged

Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 361





Posts: 361 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #38 on: January 04, 2022, 06:26:23 AM » Ive read that as the plaintiff has already signed a waver on which she agreed never to pursue further.



"SUE" not "pursue!



She can still have his dick in a vice and prosecute him! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 272





Posts: 4 272 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #39 on: January 04, 2022, 08:34:29 AM »





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17211648/prince-andrew-sex-assault-case-hearing-decision/ The suns take on matters.... Randy Andy as he faces d - day Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 348





Posts: 7 348 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #40 on: January 04, 2022, 10:34:00 AM » Even if it does go ahead there is zero chance he would go over there to answer questions, and the UK govt/royal family would never allow him to be extradited.



Either way he will spend his days in quiet isolation from now on.



Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 444





Posts: 3 444 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #42 on: Today at 07:12:32 PM » Suddenly there's a juror come out and given and excuse to ask for a mis-trial, very dodgy indeed, saying he influenced the jury by using his own history of being abused Logged