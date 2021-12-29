Welcome,
January 06, 2022, 10:39:33 PM
Ghislaine Maxwell
Author
Topic: Ghislaine Maxwell
headset
Ghislaine Maxwell
«
on:
December 29, 2021, 07:16:03 AM
Are they just softening us up here regarding her trial?
I can see here walking here as does the comments section.
Don't rule it out.
Case thrown out if i was to put a quid on the outcome.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10350001/Ghislaine-Maxwell-jurors-begin-fifth-day-deliberations.html#comments
kippers
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #1 on:
December 29, 2021, 01:01:54 PM
Hope she gets off
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #2 on:
December 29, 2021, 01:02:44 PM
Even if shes complicit
Bernie
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #3 on:
December 29, 2021, 01:27:01 PM
What is it she's actually supposed to have done wrong?
Minge
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #4 on:
December 29, 2021, 01:30:15 PM
Find kids so she and Jeff could buck them I think
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #5 on:
December 29, 2021, 01:39:50 PM
Quote from: Minge on December 29, 2021, 01:30:15 PM
Find kids so she and Jeff could buck them I think
Probably this
Bernie
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #6 on:
December 29, 2021, 01:40:31 PM
Quote from: Minge on December 29, 2021, 01:30:15 PM
Find kids so she and Jeff could buck them I think
When you say "kids" - is it alleged that some were under age?
kippers
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #7 on:
December 29, 2021, 01:40:53 PM
Young girls actually, who never said no, and kept going back for more.
Not saying its morally right, but what is the crime?
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #8 on:
December 29, 2021, 01:44:48 PM
She faces multiple criminal charges related to the trafficking and sexual abuse of young women and GIRLS.
Fucking hell
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #9 on:
December 29, 2021, 02:41:52 PM
Young girls actually, who never said no, and kept going back for more.
Staggering, the dirty grooming cunts in Rotherham relied on the fact they could groom vulnerable young girls and ply them with drink and drugs to make them come back.
If shes innocent I hope she walks if not throw the fucking book at her.
headset
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #10 on:
December 29, 2021, 03:58:18 PM
Quote from: kippers on December 29, 2021, 01:01:54 PM
Hope she gets off
fucking hell she is as guilty as fuck for me from what I've read - she was a top pimp who had a dabble at the goods herself - she is not the worst in it all but is up to her eyes in it all.
She will have some dirt up her sleeve on others - the flip side to the whole matter is the fact it's five days in which tells you it is not a clear-cut case.
headset
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #11 on:
December 29, 2021, 04:18:31 PM
Quote from: kippers on December 29, 2021, 01:40:53 PM
Young girls actually, who never said no, and kept going back for more.
Not saying its morally right, but what is the crime?
if they are under age its well out of order - I get the money compo claim that's getting spunked around. that bird pictured with Randy Andy is a bit suspect as well.
kippers
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #12 on:
December 29, 2021, 04:19:18 PM
Quote from: Robbso on December 29, 2021, 02:41:52 PM
Young girls actually, who never said no, and kept going back for more.
Staggering, the dirty grooming cunts in Rotherham relied on the fact they could groom vulnerable young girls and ply them with drink and drugs to make them come back.
If shes innocent I hope she walks if not throw the fucking book at her.
Under age is a criminal offence.
Itchy_ring
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #13 on:
December 29, 2021, 04:54:44 PM
From what Ive read I think they would have been over age in uk at the time I.e. 17 and there would have been no crime unless they were forced which doesnt seem to be the case. Morally wrong and possibly criminal in US to entice impressionable young women but been going on for ever and always will.
kippers
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #14 on:
December 29, 2021, 05:08:57 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 29, 2021, 04:54:44 PM
From what Ive read I think they would have been over age in uk at the time I.e. 17 and there would have been no crime unless they were forced which doesnt seem to be the case. Morally wrong and possibly criminal in US to entice impressionable young women but been going on for ever and always will.
That's my take too.
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #15 on:
December 29, 2021, 05:33:51 PM
She faces multiple criminal charges, so she is accused of trafficking under age girls in the USA
Ive read on here that Epstein, Clinton and other high profile people should be shot, castrated or whatever now people think shes done nowt wrong
Minge
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #16 on:
December 29, 2021, 07:16:38 PM
Isnt the legal age something mad like 21 in America
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #17 on:
December 29, 2021, 07:26:02 PM
17 I think, 21 to drink, different states have different laws
kippers
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #18 on:
December 29, 2021, 07:46:19 PM
Trafficking is gonna be a tough charge to convict on.
To be fair, if trafficking is the main charge, its difficult to nail it to her alone.
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #19 on:
December 29, 2021, 11:19:25 PM
Guilty.
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #20 on:
December 29, 2021, 11:21:47 PM
Found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffery Epstein.
Some strange feckers on here
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #21 on:
December 29, 2021, 11:32:37 PM
Andrew and Donald should be worried to be honest
Itchy_ring
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #22 on:
December 29, 2021, 11:58:42 PM
Fair enough, just read some more about it and one was 14 when it started and a few 16 so definitely guilty of crimes under US and would have a grooming case to answer under UK law too.
As said Andrew and a few others will be looking over their shoulders even more now.
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #23 on:
December 30, 2021, 12:05:11 AM
14 is guilty anywhere surely
Squarewheelbike
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #24 on:
December 30, 2021, 12:15:17 AM
Quote from: Robbso on December 29, 2021, 07:26:02 PM
17 I think, 21 to drink, different states have different laws
16 to 18, depending on state! God fearing Southern States mainly 16, Satan's playground, California, 18. Go figure!
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 594
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #25 on:
December 30, 2021, 12:42:08 AM
Her old man was as bent as fuck, ask his pension stakeholders. Killed himself cos he was a low life thief. Maxwell wasnt his given name btw. Ján Ludvík Hoch Was his birth name. He did however fight for the allies in the war.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #26 on:
December 30, 2021, 09:21:35 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-59733623
Very interesting article about her
Ben G
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #27 on:
December 30, 2021, 11:45:17 AM
I suspect Epstein was her daddy substitute and she was in his thrall. Its quite often that people commit heinous crimes just for fear or either abandonment or rejection.
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #28 on:
December 30, 2021, 12:02:38 PM
Or she is a spoilt rich bitch who thinks they can have anything they want.
Ben G
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #29 on:
December 30, 2021, 12:06:14 PM
Probably that too.
headset
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #30 on:
December 31, 2021, 06:53:51 AM
Randy Andy left on his own while the rest of the royals enjoy a break.
According to this report, He gets a news update on Tuesday about himself....
He will have the deodorant in to help with his perspiring problem
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17181341/prince-andrew-ghislaine-maxwell-sex-trafficking-jeffrey-epstein
Itchy_ring
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #31 on:
December 31, 2021, 09:49:13 AM
Wants to protect the queen
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17183103/prince-andrew-wants-sex-case-dismissed-protect-queen/
More like save his own arse.
headset
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #32 on:
January 02, 2022, 11:22:35 AM
BANNED OLD DUKE OF YORK - you can't beat some of the headlines the press comes out with
He will be on sleeping tablets this fucker or dope to knock him to sleep.
I still think the dirty bastard will get away with things especially whilst Lizzie is about.
William and Kate seem to be the ones used to improve the royal profile and probably are two decent humans despite the silver spoon factor. Charlie would be best advised to hand it over to them when the Queens gone or it might get a tad rocky for the royals with Charlie in charge.
Long live the monarchy
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17197501/prince-andrew-could-be-stripped-duke-of-york-title/
Itchy_ring
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #33 on:
January 02, 2022, 12:18:37 PM
Prince Andrew wants to keep his fingers crossed Madge stays around for a while I reckon Charlie and Wills will quickly ditch the full legal protection he is getting at the moment
Ben G
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #34 on:
January 03, 2022, 09:46:34 PM
Interesting news today. Ive read that as the plaintiff has already signed a waver on which she agreed never to pursue further.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10364819/Unsealed-settlement-Jeffrey-Epstein-Virginia-Robert-makes-no-mention-Prince-Andrew.html
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #35 on:
January 03, 2022, 11:25:15 PM
An unpopular view is that the evidence against him is virtually fuck all. That woman clearly loves a $$ which colours anything she says.
Snoozy
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #36 on:
January 04, 2022, 12:00:47 AM
Looks like shes been bought off tonight. Status Quo prevails
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #37 on:
January 04, 2022, 12:09:57 AM
She was bought off in 2008, or whatever. I think thats whats todays stuff is about
Pigeon droppings
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #38 on:
January 04, 2022, 06:26:23 AM
Ive read that as the plaintiff has already signed a waver on which she agreed never to pursue further.
"SUE" not "pursue!
She can still have his dick in a vice and prosecute him!
headset
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #39 on:
January 04, 2022, 08:34:29 AM
The suns take on matters.... Randy Andy as he faces d - day
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17211648/prince-andrew-sex-assault-case-hearing-decision/
Bernie
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #40 on:
January 04, 2022, 10:34:00 AM
Even if it does go ahead there is zero chance he would go over there to answer questions, and the UK govt/royal family would never allow him to be extradited.
Either way he will spend his days in quiet isolation from now on.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #41 on:
January 04, 2022, 11:58:23 AM
Quote from: Bernie on January 04, 2022, 10:34:00 AM
Even if it does go ahead there is zero chance he would go over there to answer questions, and the UK govt/royal family would never allow him to be extradited.
Either way he will spend his days in quiet isolation from now on.
That's about it. And Fergie will know where the bodies are buried too.
Itchy_ring
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 07:12:32 PM »
Suddenly there's a juror come out and given and excuse to ask for a mis-trial, very dodgy indeed, saying he influenced the jury by using his own history of being abused
Squarewheelbike
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 10:35:09 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 07:12:32 PM
Suddenly there's a juror come out and given and excuse to ask for a mis-trial, very dodgy indeed, saying he influenced the jury by using his own history of being abused
The American legal system seems to strive to find ways to fuck things right up!
