Author Topic: Ghislaine Maxwell
headset
Posts: 4 203


« on: December 29, 2021, 07:16:03 AM »
Are they just softening us up here regarding her trial?

I can see here walking here as does the comments section.

Don't rule it out.

Case thrown out if i was to put a quid on the outcome.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10350001/Ghislaine-Maxwell-jurors-begin-fifth-day-deliberations.html#comments
kippers
Posts: 2 930


« Reply #1 on: December 29, 2021, 01:01:54 PM »
Hope she gets off
Robbso
Posts: 15 559


« Reply #2 on: December 29, 2021, 01:02:44 PM »
Even if shes complicit 
Bernie
Posts: 7 337


« Reply #3 on: December 29, 2021, 01:27:01 PM »
What is it she's actually supposed to have done wrong?
Minge
Posts: 10 790

Superstar


« Reply #4 on: December 29, 2021, 01:30:15 PM »
Find kids so she and Jeff could buck them I think
Robbso
Posts: 15 559


« Reply #5 on: December 29, 2021, 01:39:50 PM »
Quote from: Minge on December 29, 2021, 01:30:15 PM
Find kids so she and Jeff could buck them I think

Probably this souey
Bernie
Posts: 7 337


« Reply #6 on: December 29, 2021, 01:40:31 PM »
Quote from: Minge on December 29, 2021, 01:30:15 PM
Find kids so she and Jeff could buck them I think

When you say "kids" - is it alleged that some were under age?
kippers
Posts: 2 930


« Reply #7 on: December 29, 2021, 01:40:53 PM »
Young girls actually,  who never said no, and kept going back for more.

Not saying its morally right, but what is the crime?
Robbso
Posts: 15 559


« Reply #8 on: December 29, 2021, 01:44:48 PM »
She faces multiple criminal charges related to the trafficking and sexual abuse of young women and GIRLS.

Fucking hell :gaz:
Robbso
Posts: 15 559


« Reply #9 on: December 29, 2021, 02:41:52 PM »
Young girls actually,  who never said no, and kept going back for more.

Staggering, the dirty grooming cunts in Rotherham relied on the fact they could groom vulnerable young girls and ply them with drink and drugs to make them come back.
If shes innocent I hope she walks if not throw the fucking book at her.
headset
Posts: 4 203


« Reply #10 on: December 29, 2021, 03:58:18 PM »
Quote from: kippers on December 29, 2021, 01:01:54 PM
Hope she gets off

monkey

fucking hell she is as guilty as fuck for me from what I've read - she was a top pimp who had a dabble at the goods herself - she is not the worst in it all but is up to her eyes in it all.



She will have some dirt up her sleeve on others - the flip side to the whole matter is the fact it's five days in which tells you it is not a clear-cut case.
headset
Posts: 4 203


« Reply #11 on: December 29, 2021, 04:18:31 PM »
Quote from: kippers on December 29, 2021, 01:40:53 PM
Young girls actually,  who never said no, and kept going back for more.

Not saying its morally right, but what is the crime?

if they are under age its well out of order - I get the money compo claim that's getting spunked around. that bird pictured with Randy Andy is a bit suspect as well.
kippers
Posts: 2 930


« Reply #12 on: December 29, 2021, 04:19:18 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 29, 2021, 02:41:52 PM
Young girls actually,  who never said no, and kept going back for more.

Staggering, the dirty grooming cunts in Rotherham relied on the fact they could groom vulnerable young girls and ply them with drink and drugs to make them come back.
If shes innocent I hope she walks if not throw the fucking book at her.

Under age is a criminal offence.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 422


« Reply #13 on: December 29, 2021, 04:54:44 PM »
From what Ive read I think they would have been over age in uk at the time I.e. 17 and there would have been no crime unless they were forced which doesnt seem to be the case. Morally wrong and possibly criminal in US to entice impressionable young women but been going on for ever and always will.
kippers
Posts: 2 930


« Reply #14 on: December 29, 2021, 05:08:57 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 29, 2021, 04:54:44 PM
From what Ive read I think they would have been over age in uk at the time I.e. 17 and there would have been no crime unless they were forced which doesnt seem to be the case. Morally wrong and possibly criminal in US to entice impressionable young women but been going on for ever and always will.

That's my take too.
Robbso
Posts: 15 559


« Reply #15 on: December 29, 2021, 05:33:51 PM »
She faces multiple criminal charges, so she is accused of trafficking under age girls in the USA

Ive read on here that Epstein, Clinton and other high profile people should be shot, castrated or whatever now people think shes done nowt wrong
Minge
Posts: 10 790

Superstar


« Reply #16 on: December 29, 2021, 07:16:38 PM »
Isnt the legal age something mad like 21 in America
Robbso
Posts: 15 559


« Reply #17 on: December 29, 2021, 07:26:02 PM »
17 I think, 21 to drink, different states have different laws
kippers
Posts: 2 930


« Reply #18 on: December 29, 2021, 07:46:19 PM »
Trafficking is gonna be a tough charge to convict on.

To be fair, if trafficking is the main charge, its difficult to nail it to her alone.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 092


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #19 on: December 29, 2021, 11:19:25 PM »
Guilty.
Robbso
Posts: 15 559


« Reply #20 on: December 29, 2021, 11:21:47 PM »
Found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffery Epstein.
Some strange feckers on here souey
Robbso
Posts: 15 559


« Reply #21 on: December 29, 2021, 11:32:37 PM »
Andrew and Donald should be worried to be honest
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 422


« Reply #22 on: December 29, 2021, 11:58:42 PM »
Fair enough, just read some more about it and one was 14 when it started and a few 16 so definitely guilty of crimes under US and would have a grooming case to answer under UK law too.

As said Andrew and a few others will be looking over their shoulders even more now.
Robbso
Posts: 15 559


« Reply #23 on: December 30, 2021, 12:05:11 AM »
14 is guilty anywhere surely lost
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 208


« Reply #24 on: December 30, 2021, 12:15:17 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 29, 2021, 07:26:02 PM
17 I think, 21 to drink, different states have different laws

16 to 18, depending on state! God fearing Southern States mainly 16, Satan's playground, California, 18. Go figure!
Robbso
Posts: 15 559


« Reply #25 on: December 30, 2021, 12:42:08 AM »
Her old man was as bent as fuck, ask his pension stakeholders. Killed himself cos he was a low life thief. Maxwell wasnt his given name btw. Ján Ludvík Hoch Was his birth name. He did however fight for the allies in the war.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 258



« Reply #26 on: December 30, 2021, 09:21:35 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-59733623

Very interesting article about her
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 727


« Reply #27 on: December 30, 2021, 11:45:17 AM »
I suspect Epstein was her daddy substitute and she was in his thrall. Its quite often that people commit heinous crimes just for fear or either abandonment or rejection. 
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Posts: 15 559


« Reply #28 on: December 30, 2021, 12:02:38 PM »
Or she is a spoilt rich bitch who thinks they can have anything they want.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 727


« Reply #29 on: December 30, 2021, 12:06:14 PM »
Probably that too.
Tory Cunt
headset
Posts: 4 203


« Reply #30 on: December 31, 2021, 06:53:51 AM »
Randy Andy left on his own while the rest of the royals enjoy a break.


According to this report, He gets a news update on Tuesday about himself....


He will have the deodorant in to help with his perspiring problem monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17181341/prince-andrew-ghislaine-maxwell-sex-trafficking-jeffrey-epstein
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 422


« Reply #31 on: December 31, 2021, 09:49:13 AM »
Wants to protect the queen 

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17183103/prince-andrew-wants-sex-case-dismissed-protect-queen/

More like save his own arse.
headset
Posts: 4 203


« Reply #32 on: January 02, 2022, 11:22:35 AM »
BANNED OLD DUKE OF YORK - you can't beat some of the headlines the press comes out with monkey

He will be on sleeping tablets this fucker or dope to knock him to sleep.

I still think the dirty bastard will get away with things especially whilst Lizzie is about.

William and Kate seem to be the ones used to improve the royal profile and probably are two decent humans despite the silver spoon factor. Charlie would be best advised to hand it over to them when the Queens gone or it might get a tad rocky for the royals with Charlie in charge.

Long live the monarchy :ukfist:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17197501/prince-andrew-could-be-stripped-duke-of-york-title/
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 422


« Reply #33 on: January 02, 2022, 12:18:37 PM »
Prince Andrew wants to keep his fingers crossed Madge stays around for a while I reckon Charlie and Wills will quickly ditch the full legal protection he is getting at the moment
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 727


« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:46:34 PM »
Interesting news today. Ive read that as the plaintiff has already signed a waver on which she agreed never to pursue further.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10364819/Unsealed-settlement-Jeffrey-Epstein-Virginia-Robert-makes-no-mention-Prince-Andrew.html
Tory Cunt
headset
Posts: 4 203


« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:10:26 PM »
The is not a chance he will face trial even the true 'moon heads' know that......

it's like asking Blair to face the judge for war crimes... it just won't happen as bent as the system is...


RULE BRITTANIA ..monkey :ukfist:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 258



« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:25:15 PM »
An unpopular view is that the evidence against him is virtually fuck all. That woman clearly loves a $$ which colours anything she says.
Snoozy
Posts: 573


« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:00:47 AM »
Looks like shes been bought off tonight. Status Quo prevails  BLM :duh: souey mick rava :wanker: cry
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 258



« Reply #38 on: Today at 12:09:57 AM »
She was bought off in 2008, or whatever. I think thats whats todays stuff is about
