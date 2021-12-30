Welcome,
December 30, 2021
Ghislaine Maxwell
Topic: Ghislaine Maxwell
headset
Ghislaine Maxwell
Are they just softening us up here regarding her trial?
I can see here walking here as does the comments section.
Don't rule it out.
Case thrown out if i was to put a quid on the outcome.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10350001/Ghislaine-Maxwell-jurors-begin-fifth-day-deliberations.html#comments
kippers
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
Hope she gets off
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
Even if shes complicit
Bernie
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
What is it she's actually supposed to have done wrong?
Minge
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
Find kids so she and Jeff could buck them I think
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 01:30:15 PM
Find kids so she and Jeff could buck them I think
Probably this
Bernie
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 01:30:15 PM
Find kids so she and Jeff could buck them I think
When you say "kids" - is it alleged that some were under age?
kippers
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
Young girls actually, who never said no, and kept going back for more.
Not saying its morally right, but what is the crime?
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
She faces multiple criminal charges related to the trafficking and sexual abuse of young women and GIRLS.
Fucking hell
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
Young girls actually, who never said no, and kept going back for more.
Staggering, the dirty grooming cunts in Rotherham relied on the fact they could groom vulnerable young girls and ply them with drink and drugs to make them come back.
If shes innocent I hope she walks if not throw the fucking book at her.
headset
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
Quote from: kippers on
Yesterday
at 01:01:54 PM
Hope she gets off
fucking hell she is as guilty as fuck for me from what I've read - she was a top pimp who had a dabble at the goods herself - she is not the worst in it all but is up to her eyes in it all.
She will have some dirt up her sleeve on others - the flip side to the whole matter is the fact it's five days in which tells you it is not a clear-cut case.
headset
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
Quote from: kippers on
Yesterday
at 01:40:53 PM
Young girls actually, who never said no, and kept going back for more.
Not saying its morally right, but what is the crime?
if they are under age its well out of order - I get the money compo claim that's getting spunked around. that bird pictured with Randy Andy is a bit suspect as well.
kippers
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 02:41:52 PM
Young girls actually, who never said no, and kept going back for more.
Staggering, the dirty grooming cunts in Rotherham relied on the fact they could groom vulnerable young girls and ply them with drink and drugs to make them come back.
If shes innocent I hope she walks if not throw the fucking book at her.
Under age is a criminal offence.
Itchy_ring
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
From what Ive read I think they would have been over age in uk at the time I.e. 17 and there would have been no crime unless they were forced which doesnt seem to be the case. Morally wrong and possibly criminal in US to entice impressionable young women but been going on for ever and always will.
kippers
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 04:54:44 PM
From what Ive read I think they would have been over age in uk at the time I.e. 17 and there would have been no crime unless they were forced which doesnt seem to be the case. Morally wrong and possibly criminal in US to entice impressionable young women but been going on for ever and always will.
That's my take too.
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
She faces multiple criminal charges, so she is accused of trafficking under age girls in the USA
Ive read on here that Epstein, Clinton and other high profile people should be shot, castrated or whatever now people think shes done nowt wrong
Minge
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
Isnt the legal age something mad like 21 in America
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
17 I think, 21 to drink, different states have different laws
kippers
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
Trafficking is gonna be a tough charge to convict on.
To be fair, if trafficking is the main charge, its difficult to nail it to her alone.
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
Guilty.
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
Found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffery Epstein.
Some strange feckers on here
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
Andrew and Donald should be worried to be honest
Itchy_ring
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
Fair enough, just read some more about it and one was 14 when it started and a few 16 so definitely guilty of crimes under US and would have a grooming case to answer under UK law too.
As said Andrew and a few others will be looking over their shoulders even more now.
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
14 is guilty anywhere surely
Squarewheelbike
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 07:26:02 PM
17 I think, 21 to drink, different states have different laws
16 to 18, depending on state! God fearing Southern States mainly 16, Satan's playground, California, 18. Go figure!
Robbso
Re: Ghislaine Maxwell
Her old man was as bent as fuck, ask his pension stakeholders. Killed himself cos he was a low life thief. Maxwell wasnt his given name btw. Ján Ludvík Hoch Was his birth name. He did however fight for the allies in the war.
